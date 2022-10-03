BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving returns to action Wednesday (Oct. 5) in its first meet of the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers will visit Kentucky in a dual meet matchup particularly intriguing on the women's side. At last season's NCAA Championships, Indiana's women placed 11th with 116 points, just half a point better than the 12th-place Wildcats. At the men's national meet, IU took fifth place and Kentucky finished 31st. The teams faced off in Bloomington to open that 2021-22 season and Indiana picked up two opening day wins against the Wildcats.

