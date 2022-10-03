Read full article on original website
Related
iuhoosiers.com
Thursday Takeaways: Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In front of facing the first ranked opponent of the season, Indiana football head coach Tom Allen talked to the media prior to the Noon kickoff with No. 4 Michigan on FOX Saturday (Oct. 8) inside Memorial Stadium. Below is a partial transcript of the Tom...
iuhoosiers.com
IU's Offensive Key -- Go Fast
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Speed is the answer. Connor Bazelak believes that, just as he believes in Indiana's offensive possibilities, recent struggles be darned. If the Hoosiers return to their go-fast nature, which Bazelak says they got away from during last Saturday's loss at Nebraska, they can have success. And if...
iuhoosiers.com
Forget Superman – Hoosiers Aim to Do Their Jobs Against No. 4 Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Michigan challenge is formidable. Chad Wilt knows that. Indiana's defensive coordinator has evaluated film. Lots of film. He's seen the numbers. He understands Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's tendencies and the rich Wolverine tradition. Then there's this -- Michigan is 5-0 and ranked No. 4. It averages...
iuhoosiers.com
Wittenbrink's Fifth Fires IU Past Irish
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's soccer (5-2-3, 1-1-2 B1G) pulled off a 1-0 shutout of in-state rival Notre Dame (5-4-1, 2-2-0 ACC) Wednesday (Oct. 5) on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium, boosted by another goal from redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink and the return of redshirt senior defender Daniel Munie for a full 90 minutes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Set for Road Game at Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– As winners of eight of their last eleven games, Indiana Field Hockey is in good position ahead of its road test at No. 2 Maryland this Friday for their only game of the weekend. As the home stretch of the season ensues,...
iuhoosiers.com
IUSD Opens Season with Wins Over Wildcats
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Sisters Anna and Noelle Peplowski combined for four NCAA B cuts on Wednesday (Oct. 5) inside Lancaster Aquatic Center, leading the Indiana men's and women's swimming and diving programs to a victorious opening day against Kentucky. For the second straight year, Indiana opened its season with...
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year as chosen by a select media panel, the Big Conference announced Thursday. He is the first Hoosier to receive the honor since Cody Zeller prior to the 2012-13 season. The Greenwood, Ind.,...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Meets No. 7 Wisconsin in Wednesday Night Clash
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The defending National Champions make their way to Bloomington on Wednesday night for the final game in a string of three-consecutive home matches for the Hoosiers. The Indiana Volleyball team (9-7, 2-2) will host No. 7 Wisconsin (9-3, 3-1) in Wilkinson Hall on Wednesday evening in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
iuhoosiers.com
Berger, Holmes Named Preseason All-Big Ten; Hoosiers Picked to Finish Second
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Graduate student guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were named 2022-23 preseason All-Big Ten selections for the second-consecutive season and the Indiana Hoosiers were picked to finish second amongst the league's media and third by the coaches, announced by the league office on Wednesday.
iuhoosiers.com
Endeley Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After contributing to three goals inside two positive conference results for Indiana men's soccer last week, senior forward Herbert Endeley has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. The honor is Endeley's first-career weekly award as well as IU's first of the season....
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Swimming and Diving Opens Season at Kentucky
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving returns to action Wednesday (Oct. 5) in its first meet of the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers will visit Kentucky in a dual meet matchup particularly intriguing on the women's side. At last season's NCAA Championships, Indiana's women placed 11th with 116 points, just half a point better than the 12th-place Wildcats. At the men's national meet, IU took fifth place and Kentucky finished 31st. The teams faced off in Bloomington to open that 2021-22 season and Indiana picked up two opening day wins against the Wildcats.
Comments / 0