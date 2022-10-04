A Wakeeney man died Wednesday after a tag axel from a semi fell on him in an Ellis County shop near Hays. "On Oct. 5, at approximately 7:20 a.m., the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and Ellis County EMS were dispatched to 1298 Bison Road to assist a subject that was severely injured due to a vehicle falling on him," according to an announcement from the department.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO