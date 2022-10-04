Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police failsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to FloridaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
South Metro Fire Rescue needs volunteers for ultrasound practiceNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Denver-area mining company reduces silver estimate at Mexico mine by 32%Matt WhittakerDenver, CO
Castle Rock adds truck routes to deter residential street usageMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Westword
A Restaurant Love Story Sparked the Beginning of the Savage Beet Food Truck
After chefs Rachel Talady and Randy Reynolds met and fell in love while working in a restaurant kitchen, their relationship helped foster the development of a new, creative endeavor. Enter The Savage Beet, a chef-driven, plant-based street food concept that aims to make vegan food approachable for everyone. Originally from...
Westword
Cross Genetics Nears a Decade as Hispanic-Owned Marijuana Business
Founded in 2013, Cross Genetics is one of the few Latin-owned dispensary outfits in town, with stores in south Denver and Park Hill. The city's cannabis space and the faces within it have changed a lot over the past ten years, according to co-owner Wendi Torres, but her stores keep on pushing.
Westword
Rosenberg's Bagels Announces Closure of Boulder Location, Both Sherry's Soda Shoppes
It's been a tumultuous year for the Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group. In May, the original Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen location in Five Points closed because of staffing issues after a manager walked out on Mother's Day. Owner Josh Pollack took some time to regroup and brought it back in late June as a grab-and-go-only concept, "to create a more sustainable work environment for our staff while maintaining our high standards of quality in our products and hospitality," according to the Rosenberg's website.
Westword
Art Attack: First Friday Welcomes the Spirits of Día de los Muertos
October’s First Friday is a grand harvest of every art crop imaginable. Co-ops and their arts-district allies are bustin’ out in Lakewood, and the spirits of Día de los Muertos are beginning to creep out of the underworld. Big galleries, tiny galleries and perhaps galleries you didn’t even know existed are all opening shows on this magical night.
Westword
Saucy’s Southern BBQ Is Now Open in the University Neighborhood
“The end goal was always a restaurant,” says Khristian Matthews, who co-owns Saucy’s Southern BBQ and Cuisine with his cousin, Ki'erre Dawkins. On October 1, the two celebrated the grand opening of their first brick-and-mortar, at the busy corner of East Evans Avenue and South University Boulevard. Many in the community came out to celebrate, including longtime customers who have been eagerly awaiting the event since March, when Matthews and Dawkins announced their plans to open the permanent location after operating as a food truck since 2018.
Westword
Broadway Market Will Become Playground Asian Virtual Food Hall
In October 2020, a year and a half after it debuted, Broadway Market closed for what it called a "winter hibernation." But winter came and went, and the food hall at 950 Broadway remained shuttered. In July 2021, chef Jesus Silva told Westword that there were plans in the works to reopen that September, but developer Mark Shaker ultimately decided to let the space go.
Westword
Pupusas Are the Star of the Menu at Two Restaurants Owned by a Couple from El Salvador
Landlocked Littleton may be a world away from the small, tropical country of El Salvador, but one couple is determined to bridge the gap between the two cultures with pupusas — a hand-sized portable meal made from cornmeal flour and stuffed with ingredients like cheese, chicharrón, refried beans and loroco (a Central American flower).
Westword
5280 Burger Bar Team Will Open Guapo Taco at Colorado Mills October 18
In 2014, 5280 Burger Bar debuted at the Denver Pavilions off the 16th Street Mall — but it was nearly something completely different. "Our original idea was tacos," says owner Don Redlinger. "We ended up on burgers because burger bars were really hot then." The burger concept was indeed...
Westword
Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend
The weekend starts now, with golden opportunities to enjoy fall in Colorado. You'll find plenty to do in our list of free activities around town, as well as the new Art Attack. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:. Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9,...
Westword
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Wants to Build Eight Stories of Housing by I-25
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless wants to transform the La Quinta Inn off Interstate 25 northwest of downtown into at least eight stories of affordable and supportive housing. "Our hope is to build up to 200 units of affordable and supportive housing. Whether we do that in phases or...
Westword
Denver Average Home Price Up Despite Signs of Buyer's Market: WTF?
Most stats in the just-released October market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors point to a shift to a buyer's market after a long period of rising prices and bidding wars. And yet the average price of a detached house in the metro area actually rose from last month, bumping above $745,000.
Westword
Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Crimes Now
Crime in Denver typically decreases as summer leads into the fall. But overall offenses in the hardest-hit neighborhoods during a two-week period covering the transition between seasons were actually higher than during an equivalent stretch in July, when crime was supposedly at its hottest. What's behind the rise? A closer...
Westword
Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane
"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
Westword
Diego Lopez's Attorney Rips Trend of Charging Juveniles as Adults
On October 6, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced that it had charged seventeen-year-old Diego Lopez as an adult in the August 8 murder of Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon, who was just days short of turning fifteen, near the Southwest Recreation Center. This decision came as no surprise to Jason Flores-Williams,...
Westword
Tay Anderson to Auon’tai M. Anderson: DPS Veep's Birth-Name Reclaim
Call him Auon’tai M. Anderson. That's the request of the man formerly known as Tay Anderson. As Tay Anderson, he's been one of the biggest newsmakers in Denver in recent years, thanks to his unsuccessful run for Board of Education at Denver Public Schools as a teenager; a second bid that ended with him becoming the youngest person ever elected to the panel at the age of 21 (now 24, he's the board's vice president); incendiary claims of sexual impropriety that led to a months-long independent investigation that found insufficient evidence of the most serious charges against him but chided him for questionable social-media behavior; and a passel of additional controversies, including his recent tweeting of an email dubbing him too weak to commit suicide that the group accused of sending deems a fake.
Westword
Farmers' Market Finds: Bow Wow Chews Are for Dog Foodies
It’s peak season for farmers’ markets. No matter your neighborhood, you can find local produce and handcrafted goodies near you. In Farmers’ Market Finds, recipe developer and freelance writer Ashlee Redger highlights some standout local farmers’ market vendors. This week, we're offering a treat for our four-legged friends created by chef Cristi Lujan.
Westword
Commerce City Crime and Challenges of Explosive Growth
Not long ago, Commerce City was so uncool that some locals suggested changing its name not once, but twice. Most recently, in 2010, residents rejected "Victory Crossing," and boosters decided to stick with Commerce City. Good decision. Right now, Commerce City is among the fastest-growing places in Colorado, and its...
Westword
Ask a Stoner: If Marijuana Sales Are Down, How Are New Dispensaries Opening?
Dear Stoner: If marijuana sales are so bad and businesses are struggling so much, then why are new dispensaries opening all the time?. Dear Carl: Two things can be true at the same time. Marijuana sales are bad, but business owners still believe in the power of pot. Dispensary revenue is down across Colorado, thanks to fewer out-of-state customers and a year-long drop in wholesale prices. This has pushed a handful of dispensaries to sell, close up shop or, in more than one case, get shut down because of failure to pay sales taxes. At the same time, dispensaries still present lucrative opportunities for investors with deeper pockets than mom-and-pop operations trying to pay bills week to week.
