Call him Auon’tai M. Anderson. That's the request of the man formerly known as Tay Anderson. As Tay Anderson, he's been one of the biggest newsmakers in Denver in recent years, thanks to his unsuccessful run for Board of Education at Denver Public Schools as a teenager; a second bid that ended with him becoming the youngest person ever elected to the panel at the age of 21 (now 24, he's the board's vice president); incendiary claims of sexual impropriety that led to a months-long independent investigation that found insufficient evidence of the most serious charges against him but chided him for questionable social-media behavior; and a passel of additional controversies, including his recent tweeting of an email dubbing him too weak to commit suicide that the group accused of sending deems a fake.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO