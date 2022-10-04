ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

An Elegant Home in Scottsdale features An Open Floor Plan with No Interior Steps and Primary Retreat Asks $3.45 Million

 3 days ago
Beautifully Modern Farmhouse with Fabulous Landscaping Asks $6 Million in Scottsdale

The Home in Scottsdale, a nearly brand new modern farmhouse was upgraded both inside and out set on the beautiful 10th fairway of the award winning Mirabel Club community’s Tom Fazio designed golf course is now available for sale. This home located at 36931 N 102nd Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert S Lomax (Phone: 480-595-2545) at Mirabel Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
This $4.295 Million Mediterranean Influenced Masterpiece in Scottsdale Showcases Unobstructed City Light and Mountain Views

The Home in Scottsdale, a Mediterranean influenced masterpiece with extraordinary finishes throughout including a gourmet kitchen, travertine and wood flooring, elevator, double iron entry doors and a large tiled heated pool and spa is now available for sale. This home located at 10040 E Happy Valley Rd UNIT 512, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Domer (Phone: 480-861-8883) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
Gilbert deli thrives by being not so typical

Not Your Typical Deli in Gilbert isn’t typical in one critical aspect. When owners Chef W and Chuck Depalma learned how much people with developmental disabilities struggled in the workforce, they felt something should be done. So, they focused much of their hiring on developmentally disabled teens graduating from...
JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
This $5.9 Million Premiere Estate in Peoria has An Epic Outdoor Entertainment Space with A World Class Resort Style Pool

The Estate in Peoria, an absolutely beautiful home on 2.5 acres encompassing a world class resort style pool, water features, hot tub and cabana including fireplace is now available for sale. This home located at 7979 W Expedition Way, Peoria, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie L Wong (Phone: 480-688-8808) & Melissa Dierks (Phone: 623-229-0154) at RE/MAX Fine Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Peoria.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
Award Winning Restaurant Closing

An award winning local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another metro Phoenix restaurant has fallen by the wayside. While opening such a business always has this fate awaiting it, no restaurant owner follows their dreams assuming it might happen to them. Some restaurants are failed concepts. Others move into the wrong location, struggle with marketing, or simply pull the plug on their business too soon. And then there are those hit with bad luck. Bad luck has had its way with small businesses, specifically restaurants, over the last several years. But good luck or bad, when it’s no longer financially feasible for a restaurant to remain in existence, sometimes there’s nothing left to do but to cut losses and move on.
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
Fill Your Weekend With Food And Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

Fun events abound in metro Phoenix this weekend. It's First Friday, so the monthly crowds are set to take over the downtown and Grand Avenue arts districts, and fall farmers' markets are back for your produce-shopping needs. Cultural festivals take center stage this weekend, as Valley residents and visitors are...
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.
Thanksgiving in Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Phoenix & Scottsdale, restaurants open for Thanksgiving as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year...
