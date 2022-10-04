An Elegant Home in Scottsdale features An Open Floor Plan with No Interior Steps and Primary Retreat Asks $3.45 Million

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Related
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Modern Farmhouse with Fabulous Landscaping Asks $6 Million in Scottsdale
The Home in Scottsdale, a nearly brand new modern farmhouse was upgraded both inside and out set on the beautiful 10th fairway of the award winning Mirabel Club community’s Tom Fazio designed golf course is now available for sale. This home located at 36931 N 102nd Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert S Lomax (Phone: 480-595-2545) at Mirabel Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
ABC 15 News
Pricey! Scottsdale property for sale for $55,000,000
Check out this sprawling Scottsdale property for sale now for $55,000,000. It sits on nearly 240 acres and has a variety of recreational facilities, multiple buildings, and more.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.295 Million Mediterranean Influenced Masterpiece in Scottsdale Showcases Unobstructed City Light and Mountain Views
The Home in Scottsdale, a Mediterranean influenced masterpiece with extraordinary finishes throughout including a gourmet kitchen, travertine and wood flooring, elevator, double iron entry doors and a large tiled heated pool and spa is now available for sale. This home located at 10040 E Happy Valley Rd UNIT 512, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Domer (Phone: 480-861-8883) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert deli thrives by being not so typical
Not Your Typical Deli in Gilbert isn’t typical in one critical aspect. When owners Chef W and Chuck Depalma learned how much people with developmental disabilities struggled in the workforce, they felt something should be done. So, they focused much of their hiring on developmentally disabled teens graduating from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.9 Million Premiere Estate in Peoria has An Epic Outdoor Entertainment Space with A World Class Resort Style Pool
The Estate in Peoria, an absolutely beautiful home on 2.5 acres encompassing a world class resort style pool, water features, hot tub and cabana including fireplace is now available for sale. This home located at 7979 W Expedition Way, Peoria, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie L Wong (Phone: 480-688-8808) & Melissa Dierks (Phone: 623-229-0154) at RE/MAX Fine Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Peoria.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
Sam Fox’s Phoenix hotel reaches construction milestone
The final steel beams have been installed on the Global Ambassador, the debut hotel from one of Phoenix’s most well-known restaurateurs, and it is expected to open late next year.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
Award Winning Restaurant Closing
An award winning local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another metro Phoenix restaurant has fallen by the wayside. While opening such a business always has this fate awaiting it, no restaurant owner follows their dreams assuming it might happen to them. Some restaurants are failed concepts. Others move into the wrong location, struggle with marketing, or simply pull the plug on their business too soon. And then there are those hit with bad luck. Bad luck has had its way with small businesses, specifically restaurants, over the last several years. But good luck or bad, when it’s no longer financially feasible for a restaurant to remain in existence, sometimes there’s nothing left to do but to cut losses and move on.
Phoenix New Times
A New Chef is Taking Over The Kitchen at Sister Helen, Serving the Flavors of Arizona
A new Southwest-inspired breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu will soon arrive at Sister Helen, a bright restaurant with an expansive patio located in the southwest corner of Phoenix's Sunnyslope neighborhood. October 7 will be the last day to snag a taste of the original Sister Helen menu as restaurant pop-up...
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
There are several things to inspect on the fire extinguisher in your home to ensure it is ready to be used in case of an emergency. Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST. |. She believes she was shortchanged at least...
Barbie Malibu Tour Is Making Stops In Arizona Soon
The truck will carry retro-themed Barbie apparel and accessories.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food And Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events
Fun events abound in metro Phoenix this weekend. It's First Friday, so the monthly crowds are set to take over the downtown and Grand Avenue arts districts, and fall farmers' markets are back for your produce-shopping needs. Cultural festivals take center stage this weekend, as Valley residents and visitors are...
LoveShackFancy Opening Their First Retail Location In Scottsdale
The 1,200 square foot shop will live on Scottsdale Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Phoenix & Scottsdale, restaurants open for Thanksgiving as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year...
teslarati.com
Tesla confirms authorized collision centers in Phoenix service Geico-insured vehicles
Tesla reached out to Teslarati to confirm that it does service Geico-insured customers in Phoenix, Arizona and that reports that Tesla authorized collision centers in Phoenix would not service GEICO-insured vehicles were false. In September, a Tesla owner, Jeff, told Teslarati that Tesla-certified repair shops in Phoenix would not repair...
