The Major Tom spacesuit worn by David Bowie in the music video for Ashes To Ashes is among the rare memorabilia valued at more than £1 million that will go under the hammer next month.More than 1,500 lots, including some 500 music items, will be sold during Propstore’s auction at the Bafta headquarters in Piccadilly, London, from November 3-6.The collection includes items from The Beatles, Oasis, Michael Jackson, Sex Pistols, Blur, Rihanna and the Spice Girls, ranging from pieces of clothing to signed posters.Bowie’s spacesuit, which was the defining stylistic motif of his 1980 music video, is estimated to sell...

