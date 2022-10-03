Read full article on original website
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham dated for years. He said that during their relationship, they were never the best of friends.
Metal band Born of Osiris was forced to pull out of their fall tour with In Flames. The group's lead guitarist, Lee McKinney, recently suffered an "unfortunate medical situation" that left him in a coma for almost a month and hospitalized for six weeks. Although McKinney is now home and expected to fully recover, Band of Osiris decided to give him more time off was for the best.
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses the potential of a Van Halen reunion in Classic Rock magazine, and says playing VH songs at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts "delivered that catharsis" for him
No one could hold a candle to Black Sabbath for their first six albums, but in 1976 the knots frayed by bad contracts, fraudulent bookkeeping, alcohol and drug addiction and complete mental and physical exhaustion started to rapidly unravel. 1976’s Technical Ecstasy was an unfocused record without much bite. The end of an era came less than two years later when Black Sabbath released their final ‘70s album with Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Never Say Die!, which came out Sept. 28, 1978.
Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
Bob Dylan's son needed to be convinced to induct Tom Petty into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, even though he had always admired Petty.
The entirety of The Beatles’ 1966 album, Revolver, revolutionized modern recording techniques and ushered in a new sound—one that was deeply experimental and lushly psychedelic. Both of these were accomplished on the very first day of the recording sessions with “Tomorrow Never Knows.”. Now that the album...
Art-metal veterans Queensryche dial it in on album number 16, Digital Noise Alliance
A collection of more than 700 Fleetwood Mac memorabilia items is expected to fetch thousands when it goes under the hammer in December.The sale will include items belonging to three members of the award-winning British-American rock band – Mick Fleetwood and Christine and John McVie – from throughout their five-decade music careers.Lots include instruments, awards, wardrobe items, equipment and memorabilia from the trio’s landmark recordings, live performances and appearances, as well as furnishings, artwork, jewelry, and personal items from their homes.The sale will be hosted by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, with a portion of proceeds going to...
The Major Tom spacesuit worn by David Bowie in the music video for Ashes To Ashes is among the rare memorabilia valued at more than £1 million that will go under the hammer next month.More than 1,500 lots, including some 500 music items, will be sold during Propstore’s auction at the Bafta headquarters in Piccadilly, London, from November 3-6.The collection includes items from The Beatles, Oasis, Michael Jackson, Sex Pistols, Blur, Rihanna and the Spice Girls, ranging from pieces of clothing to signed posters.Bowie’s spacesuit, which was the defining stylistic motif of his 1980 music video, is estimated to sell...
It really does not come easy for Ringo Starr. The former Beatles drummer was forced to cancel seven tour dates after he tested positive for COVID-19. Starr, 82, and his All Starr Band previously postponed the dates from the summer, when two members of the group tested positive. "It has...
