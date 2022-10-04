German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pushed back against criticism that his government’s plan to borrow as much as 200 billion euros to tackle the energy crisis could put other European Union members at an economic disadvantage. Some of Scholz’s EU counterparts have said the plan aimed at shielding consumers and businesses from gas price spikes threatens solidarity in the bloc, risks distorting energy markets and may disrupt cross-border flows of power and natural gas.Scholz pointed to similar — if much smaller — proposals by other national governments and said the planned financing for Germany would be deployed gradually via yet-to-be-defined measures spread through 2024. Critics should also view the sum in relation to his country’s oversize role in the EU’s gross domestic product, he said.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO