“I’m Back!” Alberta Conservatives Tap Firebrand Danielle Smith as Leader in Test for Trudeau
(Bloomberg) –Alberta conservatives elected a sovereignty advocate who railed against vaccine mandates to lead Canada’s biggest oil-producing province.Danielle Smith, who won 53.8% support of United Conservative Party members on the sixth ballot of a leadership contest, will replace Jason Kenney as Alberta’s premier. Kenney resigned in May after securing only a bare majority of party members in a leadership referendum.
Trans Mountain Pipeline Could End up Saddling Taxpayers with Large, Unpaid Debt
The Canadian government’s purchase of the Trans Mountain Corp. pipeline will end up sticking the country’s taxpayers with a large debt that won’t be repaid, an environmental law group warned. A 70 per cent rise in the cost to expand the sole oil pipeline running from Alberta...
Scholz Defends Massive Borrowing Plan to Tackle Energy Crisis
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pushed back against criticism that his government’s plan to borrow as much as 200 billion euros to tackle the energy crisis could put other European Union members at an economic disadvantage. Some of Scholz’s EU counterparts have said the plan aimed at shielding consumers and businesses from gas price spikes threatens solidarity in the bloc, risks distorting energy markets and may disrupt cross-border flows of power and natural gas.Scholz pointed to similar — if much smaller — proposals by other national governments and said the planned financing for Germany would be deployed gradually via yet-to-be-defined measures spread through 2024. Critics should also view the sum in relation to his country’s oversize role in the EU’s gross domestic product, he said.
‘We need action’: how an Iranian soccer player is using his fame to fight the regime
Can soccer change the world? Mahmood Ebrahimzadeh, an Iranian international who played for his country in the Fifa World Cup, believes it can. Ebrahimzadeh is one of a network of retired Iranian soccer players now living in exile and urging global support for the uprising currently rocking the country’s theocratic regime. The group is preparing a joint letter to Joe Biden calling for the president and the US to help the Iranian people just as they are helping the people of Ukraine.
TC Energy increasing Keystone oil pipeline capacity for a couple of months from November
TC Energy said on Friday it will temporarily increase capacity on its Keystone oil pipeline for a couple of months from November for testing operations on the system. “Upon completion of the test, we will reduce the flow rate back and the operating throughput will remain at the current system throughput of 622,000 barrels per day (bpd),” the company said in a statement.
Canada Weekly Rig Count Up 2 for Week Ending October 07, 2022
Canada’s drilling rig count increased 2 to 215 active drilling rigs according to data collected by Baker Hughes for the week ending October 07, 2022. From one week ago, Alberta rig counts decreased 1 to 148 and the Saskatchewan rig counts increased 2 to 48. Oil drilling increased 4...
Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Gain Since March on Supply Fears
Oil posted its biggest weekly gain since early March as an increasingly negative supply outlook offset nagging macroeconomic concerns. West Texas Intermediate futures settled close to $93 a barrel on Friday after rallying more than 16% for the week. Time spreads had been signaling supply scarcity even before the OPEC+ alliance announced its biggest output cut since the start of the pandemic. The move accelerated oil’s rally despite crashing equities, a rising dollar, and a US jobs report that reignited concerns about rising interest rates.
U.S. Oil & Gas Rig Count Falls for First Time in Four Weeks – Baker Hughes
Oct 7 (Reuters) – U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time in four weeks despite crude prices soaring to five-week highs after OPEC+’s decision to cut production. The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early...
