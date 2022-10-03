ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Avast Ye, River Pirates in Vicksburg

Did you know River Pirates were once in Vicksburg?. Long before Vicksburg was incorporated in 1825, the Vicksburg area was once settled by Spanish settlers. The Spanish settlers originally named this land Nogales due to the abundance of walnut trees along the bluffs. By 1776, the Spanish settlers began to call it Walnut Hills.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers

A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
CLINTON, MS
The Associated Press

Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
FLOWOOD, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership

Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson agrees on $4.8M settlement with Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A temporary solution has been made in the ongoing Jackson garbage contract fight. According to Jackson City Council Attorney John Scanlon, the city council and Richard’s Disposal have agreed on a $4.8 million settlement that will allow for Richard’s Disposal to resume garbage pickup. This agreement allows for garbage collection to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors express concerns about water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Medgar Evers Library was almost filled to capacity as Jackson residents in Ward 3 gathered to discuss their most recent water bills. Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday night to discuss water bills and how he plans to help. Stokes plans to begin helping people appeal their bills […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Southern Soul Classic Party happening on November 19

The Southern Soul Classic will be coming to Vicksburg on November 19, 2022 at the Vicksburg Convention Center. R&B and funk band Con Funk Shun will be performing at the event where they will also play their hit song “Loves Train.”. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg to hold amnesty period for past due fines

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will hold an amnesty period for past due fines starting in October. If you owe past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can avoid being arrested and have your warrant dismissed if you voluntarily come to the Municipal […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Family lost everything to fire needs your help

A devastating fire took out a family home on Walton Lane early Friday morning. The fire put one family member in the Baton Rouge Burn Center and left the rest of the family without food, clothes or shelter. Their extended family has stepped in to help, but the family is in desperate need of clothes and money. The Dad is with the family while the Mom is at the burn center with her injured child.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

What to expect at Jackson State’s 2022 homecoming

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22. Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center. This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

City of Vicksburg partners with NAACP for special housing project

Mayor Flaggs announces a partnership with the City of Vicksburg and the NAACP to create a Neighborhood Housing Revitalization Program. This program will be headed by Jamma Williams, Liaison for Housing Department Special Projects and Community Development, who will oversee the committed $300,000.00 funding to revitalize homes within the City of Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County declines to apply for ARPA funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Administrator Kenneth Wayne Jones said the county did not apply for the most recent round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. In this rounds, cities and counties were eligible for a one-to-one or a two-to-one funding match. According to Jones, sitting out this round could bring more money […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

Police to limit Mississippi capital roadblocks after lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi’s capital city have agreed to pull back on aggressive roadblocks in response to a lawsuit that said Jackson officers were violating people’s constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure. A settlement was filed Wednesday in the federal class-action lawsuit that the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center filed in February against the city of Jackson and its police chief. The settlement bans general checkpoints and limits arrests and towing if drivers are ticketed for a traffic violation. The lawsuit accused the police department in the 80% Black city of using roadblocks in majority-Black and low-income neighborhoods to try to catch crime suspects. “Checkpoints — which don’t fight crime — are costly and wreak havoc on disproportionately impacted poor and Black communities,” Mississippi Center for Justice president and CEO Vangela M. Wade said in a statement Thursday.
JACKSON, MS
mississippicir.org

What Is It Like to Be Jewish in Mississippi?

The High Holy Days, the most sacred days in Judaism’s calendar, began at the end of September. In New York, the largest Jewish community in the world, everything stops. In Mississippi, there have never been many Jews, and recently, Jewish communities have been dwindling. Before and after the Civil...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

