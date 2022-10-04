Read full article on original website
Related
energynow.ca
Trans Mountain Pipeline Could End up Saddling Taxpayers with Large, Unpaid Debt
The Canadian government’s purchase of the Trans Mountain Corp. pipeline will end up sticking the country’s taxpayers with a large debt that won’t be repaid, an environmental law group warned. A 70 per cent rise in the cost to expand the sole oil pipeline running from Alberta...
energynow.ca
TC Energy increasing Keystone oil pipeline capacity for a couple of months from November
TC Energy said on Friday it will temporarily increase capacity on its Keystone oil pipeline for a couple of months from November for testing operations on the system. “Upon completion of the test, we will reduce the flow rate back and the operating throughput will remain at the current system throughput of 622,000 barrels per day (bpd),” the company said in a statement.
energynow.ca
Canada Weekly Rig Count Up 2 for Week Ending October 07, 2022
Canada’s drilling rig count increased 2 to 215 active drilling rigs according to data collected by Baker Hughes for the week ending October 07, 2022. From one week ago, Alberta rig counts decreased 1 to 148 and the Saskatchewan rig counts increased 2 to 48. Oil drilling increased 4...
energynow.ca
Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Gain Since March on Supply Fears
Oil posted its biggest weekly gain since early March as an increasingly negative supply outlook offset nagging macroeconomic concerns. West Texas Intermediate futures settled close to $93 a barrel on Friday after rallying more than 16% for the week. Time spreads had been signaling supply scarcity even before the OPEC+ alliance announced its biggest output cut since the start of the pandemic. The move accelerated oil’s rally despite crashing equities, a rising dollar, and a US jobs report that reignited concerns about rising interest rates.
Comments / 0