Oil posted its biggest weekly gain since early March as an increasingly negative supply outlook offset nagging macroeconomic concerns. West Texas Intermediate futures settled close to $93 a barrel on Friday after rallying more than 16% for the week. Time spreads had been signaling supply scarcity even before the OPEC+ alliance announced its biggest output cut since the start of the pandemic. The move accelerated oil’s rally despite crashing equities, a rising dollar, and a US jobs report that reignited concerns about rising interest rates.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO