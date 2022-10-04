ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Haiti's PM Henry Calls for Foreign Help Amid Gang Blockade

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Wednesday called on the international community to help the Caribbean nation, as a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal has created widespread shortages of goods including drinking water. Gangs have since last month been blocking the entrance to the Varreux...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief over the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says

(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Border Fear, and Then Relief, for Men Fleeing Russia

ALMATY (Reuters) - For the men leaving Russia after vast journeys across the world's biggest country, there is now often a final ordeal: visceral fear at the border followed by a rush of relief for those who reach the other side. Hundreds of thousands of men have left Russia since...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Harrowing Rescues Save Migrants off Greece; at Least 22 Die

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the wind-tossed waters off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the separate sinkings of two migrant boats rose to 22, with about a dozen still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Turkey Summons Swedish Envoy Over 'Insulting Content' About Erdogan on TV -Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -NATO member Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador over "insulting content" about President Tayyip Erdogan aired on Swedish public service television, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday. Sweden and Finland applied for membership in NATO earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So far 28 of the...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Braced to Crush Unrest, Iran's Rulers Heed Lessons of Shah's Fall - Analysts

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's clerical rulers will likely contain the country's eruption of unrest for now, and prospects of the imminent dawn of a new political order are slim if history is any guide, four analysts said. The protests, which began over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini her arrest by...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

UN Rights Body Agrees to Appoint Expert to Scrutinize Russia

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine. The 47-member Human Rights...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Japan's Foreign Reserves Drop by Record on Market Shakeout, FX Intervention

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at the end...
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.S. Aims to Hobble China's Chip Industry With Sweeping New Export Rules

(Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Brazil's Lula on 48%, Ahead of Bolsonaro on 41%, Poll Shows Ahead of Vote

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has a seven-point-lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a poll by Genial/Quaest published on Thursday. The election headed for a run-off vote after far-right Bolsonaro beat expectations in Sunday's...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

U.S. to Provide $240 Million New Assistance for Migrants Across Americas

LIMA (Reuters) - The United States will provide $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. Speaking at a migration-themed event at a meeting of the Organization of American States...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Exclusive-U.S. Navy Jet Flew Across Baltic Hours After Nord Stream Burst

OSLO/PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines burst on...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Biden Steels for Fight With Saudi Arabia Over OPEC Production Cut as it Strengthens Ties With Russia

The White House is considering new forms of punishment for Saudi Arabia and Russia for orchestrating a deal by OPEC to cut oil production targets by 2 million barrels per day, the largest reduction since 2020 and one that comes in the wake of President Joe Biden’s broadly criticized summer visit to the kingdom and his repeated appeals to the crown prince for help relieving high prices.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Islamic Headscarf Returns to Heart of Turkish Political Debate

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's government and opposition both vowed legal steps to enshrine women's right to wear Islamic headscarves on Wednesday, restoring to the heart of political debate ahead of next year's elections an issue which once caused deep divisions. The proposals came as President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

India Objects to U.S. Diplomat's Visit to Pakistan Side of Kashmir

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said on Friday it had conveyed its objection to the United States about the U.S. ambassador in Pakistan's recent visit to the Pakistani side of Kashmir that India considers its own. "Our objection to the visit and meetings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the...
WORLD

