energynow.ca
TC Energy increasing Keystone oil pipeline capacity for a couple of months from November
TC Energy said on Friday it will temporarily increase capacity on its Keystone oil pipeline for a couple of months from November for testing operations on the system. “Upon completion of the test, we will reduce the flow rate back and the operating throughput will remain at the current system throughput of 622,000 barrels per day (bpd),” the company said in a statement.
