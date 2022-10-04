Read full article on original website
WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee
UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
Saraya (Paige) Medically Cleared To Compete By AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has reportedly been given the go-ahead to wrestle again. The former WWE Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2017 as WWE’s doctors didn’t clear her to perform in the ring as an active wrestler because of spinal stenosis. She would...
Bray Wyatt Makes First Comments Following WWE Return
Bray Wyatt has addressed his return to WWE at last night’s Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. Wyatt returned in the final moments of the show, walking through an ominous door and removing a new mask, much to the delight of the fans in Philadelphia, PA. Responding to a...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Edge vs. Finn Balor
Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They brawled to start. Balor targeted the legs of Edge and put him in the figure four leg lock. Balor tossed him face first into the announce table a few times. Edge drove Balor through the barricade. They brawled into the crowd and Edge hit a scoop slam. Edge hit him with a hockey stick. Balor slammed him into the walls a few times. They made their way back to the ring and Balor continued to beat him down.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
Bruce Prichard Once Pitched To Have Monday Night RAW In A TV Studio Arena
On the latest episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, Bruce Prichard was asked about whether former WWE CEO Vince McMahon ever considered hosting RAW in one arena. Prichard revealed that he’d pitch to have the show in a TV studio arena with only a couple thousand fans in attendance.
Report – Renee Paquette To Sign With AEW
Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful, several people in WWE are under the impression that Paquette will be making her AEW debut in the near future. For what it’s worth, a recent report from Give Me...
Mark Henry Thinks His Son Will Be A Better Athlete Than Him
Although Mark Henry had a successful career and is a WWE Hall of Famer, the current AEW talent believes his son Jacob will be an even better athlete than he was. Henry’s son can squat 600 pounds, living up to expectations of being a strong man like his father.
Jake Roberts Believes His Team With The Undertaker Had Potential To Last Longer
During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled teaming with The Undertaker during their brief stints between 1991 and 1992. According to Roberts, the team with him and the Undertaker could have lasted longer. He said,. “I think The...
Road Dogg Jokingly Says Some Backstage “Pooped Their Pants” Over McMahon-Owens Segment
Road Dogg is almost certain that Vince McMahon was busted open the hard way during an infamous segment with Kevin Owens. During a 2017 episode of WWE SmackDown, Owens attacked McMahon, causing the then-WWE Chairman to bleed with a headbutt. After the segment, fans speculated whether the cut had been...
Jimmy Smith: WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar
Former WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith says that WWE is more akin to CM Punk than Brock Lesnar in terms of fighting ability. Smith parted ways with WWE this week as part of a shakeup to the commentary teams across all three brands in the company. Speaking about his former...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Kross attacked him before the match. Drew fought back and slammed him on the steel steps. Drew used the strap, but was distracted by Scarlett and Kross targeted the shoulder. Kross hit him with the strap several times before hitting a suplex for 2. Drew fought back and was about to go for the claymore kick, but Scarlett sprayed him with what appeared to be pepper spray and Kross hit his finisher for the win.
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
Watch: The Trailer For New Reality Series Featuring CJ Perry (Lana) & Dennis Rodman
Former WWE Superstar Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry, will be featured in a new reality show on VH-1. The new trailer for the reboot of The Surreal Life shows not only the former wrestler, but also NBA Hall of Famer and former WCW wrestler, Dennis Rodman. The series is scheduled to debut on October 24th at 9:00 PM EST.
PHOTO: The WrestleMania 40 Logo Revealed
Prior to Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler made an appearance in front of the live crowd to reveal the logo for WrestleMania 40, which will be taking place from Philadelphia, PA in 2024. WWE WrestleMania 40...
Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW
Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
Watch: What Happened After WWE Extreme Rules? (Bray Wyatt)
The excitement inside the Wells Fargo Center at last night’s Extreme Rules didn’t stop once the cameras stopped rolling. In the final moments of the show, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE, fifteen months after his release in July 2021. Following the pay-per-view event, Wyatt continued...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They started brawling...
