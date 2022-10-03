Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., Gulfport PD received reports of a car with multiple people inside waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, causing its occupants to flee..
WLOX
Saucier murder suspect rams police cars, apprehended by K-9 unit
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a murder in Saucier on Thursday. Deputies responded to 2173 East Adams Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male in the front yard deceased due to multiple gunshot wounds.
Officer-involved shooting at Gulfport Family Dollar
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulfport police reported an officer-involved shooting at the Family Dollar on Pass Road. The Sun Herald reported at lead one person was shot by a Gulfport police officer outside the store around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. According to Police Chief Adam Cooper, the department received a call that several […]
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
WLOX
Gautier PD searching for suspects after fatal shooting leaves one dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, 30, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Gautier on Thursday. At around 1:50 p.m., officers with Gautier PD arrived to a house on Whitewood Drive to find Griffin unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
wxxv25.com
Harrison County investigating homicide in Saucier
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that happened about noon today in Saucier. Sheriff Troy Peterson said one person died and another is in custody. The shooting happened on East Adams Road. A vehicle was taken from the area in Saucier to the Harrison County Work Center...
WTOK-TV
Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, the police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m. Officers found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound at her home.
WDAM-TV
Suspect charged in Tuesday night murder of Waynesboro woman
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department issued multiple charges against a suspect in a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, Chance Fabian Jones is charged with one count of residential burglary, one count of aggravated domestic violence with a firearm, and one count of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Joslin Napier.
WDAM-TV
Stolen trailer, mower sought in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a stolen trailer and mower. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating a grand larceny case involving a utility trailer and SCAG mower stolen from a residence on J.B. Horne Roads Sunday. FCSO also...
WLOX
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of man from ‘prior dating relationship’ on Biloxi street, police say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man was injured in a Biloxi shooting overnight, and a woman is behind bars. Biloxi Police have arrested 21-year-old Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich and charged her with aggravated assault. Captain Thomas Goldsworthy with Biloxi Police says the shooting happened around midnight Wednesday in the area of...
WLOX
Pedestrian killed in early-morning hit-and-run in Hancock County; arrest made
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run early this morning in Hancock County’s Lakeshore community, and deputies have arrested a suspect. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the driver fled the scene, but the driver and vehicle were found later in the day at a nearby trailer park. Deputies took 35-year-old Christopher Peterson into custody and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident.
WDAM-TV
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a fatal accident involving an antique car Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. We’re told the couple in the car, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air, was on their way down to Cruisin’ the Coast. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, temporarily...
WLOX
Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman who escaped from a Hancock County jail on Friday has now been captured by authorities. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also worked with Pike and Walthall county authorities. “While this was an unfortunate incident,...
WDAM-TV
Cruisin’ the Coast drive-by-shooting victim returns one year later
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The end of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 is a prime spot for taking in Cruisin’ the Coast action. It’s also the same spot where a year ago gun shots rang out striking a bystander. Despite nearly losing his life, the gunshot victim Jerry...
WDAM-TV
Marley: Introducing the Petal Fire Department cadaver dog
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - An area law enforcement officer can sniff out missing persons on land and in water, works for multiple counties and has four legs and a tail. Marley, the three-year-old Labradoodle, is Petal’s furry helper in emergencies. “She’s a really good ambassador for the fire department,”...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police at a loss over woman’s possible motive for fatally shooting teenage son
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say they are at a loss to explain why a mother fatally shot her teenage son in the back late Monday. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jones Lane in Mobile’s Plateau community. An ambulance rushed the 13-year-old boy to the University of South Alabama University Hospital, but he did not make it.
WLOX
Pascagoula Police search for 3 missing teens
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are asking for the public’s help to find three missing teenage girls, including two sisters, who may have run away from home. Leah Eubanks, 13, could be in the Lucedale area. She was last seen on Sunday, October 2, leaving her home on Melton Drive in Pascagoula. She’s 5′6″ tall and weighs 112 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink sweatpants.
WLOX
Gulfport murder suspect found dead a month before trial
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man set to stand trial for the stabbing death of his father in 2021 is dead. John Anderson was out of jail on bond waiting for his November trial to start. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said a toxicology test will be conducted to determine how Anderson died.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department looking for missing man in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to JCSD, 62-year-old William Edward Hilton, approximately 6 feet 4 inches in height and approximately 185 pounds in weight, has been reported missing. Hilton was last seen leaving his home at 44...
