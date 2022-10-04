Read full article on original website
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
8 Texas Bucket List Destinations That Deserve More Love
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before; we've shown what the top 10 destinations are according to the amount of views the videos get on YouTube & the top 5 El Paso locations. This one's different: these are ones that don't have many views on YouTube & in my...
Is This Texas CVS Really Selling Orange Juice for $1,000? [Video]
Imagine this: you walk into a local CVS to pick up a few things and remember you're out of orange juice. You head over to the refrigerated section, make your way to the O.J. and spot the one you want. You reach for your no-pulp Tropicana orange juice as usual,...
One East Texas Town Is Among The Top 10 Most Dangerous Texas Cities in ’22
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. I know I'm proud to call Tyler, TX home. Of course the Lone Star State has the numbers to back up its well placed sense of pride. It's the second-largest state in the...
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most
There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
Happy Birthday, Big Tex! The State Fair Icon Turns 70
It's hard to believe Big Tex, the biggest tradition at the state fair in Texas, has been around for over 70 years (he's a little older than he looks). He's survived fire, a worldwide pandemic, and multiple makeovers. History of Big Tex. Big Tex made his debut as the official...
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ To Open Second Texas Restaurant In Houston
Everything that Shaq does is big, so I didn't expect anything small when I heard he was opening a chicken sandwich franchise. According to Franchising.com, there are over 50 restaurants planned for Big Chicken just in Texas. The first of these has already opened in Austin, Texas in the Moody...
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
The Top 3 Halloween Candies In Texas In 2022, Candy Corn Ain’t One Of Them
The spooky season is here and if you have kids, then the topic of conversation for the next couple of weeks will be focused on CANDY. Every year some website tries to figure out what the most popular candies are in every state and of course with a state as big as Texas, the options seem endless. One thing is for sure, your precious CANDY CORN didn't even crack the Top 3 so its great to know that trick or treaters in Texas won't be terrorized with some a horrible treat.
And Another One! New Buc-ee’s Is Set For Texas Panhandle In Amarillo… Here’s When!
We've heard the rumors for a while, but it looks like it's finally happening! Get ready TEXAS because another Buc-ee's is set to hit Texas. And, for a first, it will be the first one in the Texas Panhandle!. NEW BUC-EE'S SET FOR AMARILLO, TEXAS IN 2023!. According to KSAT...
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Top 25 Safest Colleges in US: These Two Texas Schools on List
Full disclosure: campus safety is something that is very important to me, especially since my oldest child is currently a senior at a college out of state, and my youngest is a high school junior currently trying to decide where to go after graduation. If you're preparing to send your...
Wanna Get Away? This One Of Kind Texas Safari Ranch Let’s You Watch Incredible Animals From Your Porch
Everything is bigger and better in Texas, including unique getaways. I don't know about you but I would love to go on an African Safari, but I don't think it is something that will ever happen to me, so I will do the next best thing and have a safari experience right here in Texas. You won't have to travel far, the Blue Hills Ranch is located right outside of Waco in McGregor.
Man Stabbed and Wife Struck in the Face With a Metal Bar at HEB
One San Antonio family made a quick stop at their local H-E-B and experienced a very disturbing and violent encounter. When the family pulled up to H-E-B, the wife got out of the car while the husband stayed in the car with their child. While the man and child were in the car a woman approached the vehicle and “began causing problems,” the affidavit states.
These 10 Texans Just Made The Forbes List Of Richest People In America
When you think of some of the richest people in America, the first names to pop into your head are probably Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates and of course, you would be right. Those 3 are filthy rich billionaires and while Elon Musk in recent years moved to Texas (the Austin area) he is not from Texas.
