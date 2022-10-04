The Fairfax County Park Authority and the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 15 will officially open new pickleball courts at two locations. The first ceremony, slated for 9 a.m. at George Washington Park in Alexandria, celebrates the addition of new dedicated pickleball courts and dual-use courts at the site. The second ribbon cutting of the day, set for 4 p.m. at Lewinsville Park in McLean, marks the completion of new dedicated pickleball courts and improvements to tennis and basketball courts.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO