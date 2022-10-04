Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Winless teams, neighborhood rivals meet in football action
Each of this weekend’s high-school football games involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas have different reasons of significance – or perhaps even uniqueness. The most interesting matchup might be the Liberty District contest between the host McLean Highlanders and Wakefield Warriors on Friday, Oct. 7...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A clash between the winless
The high-school football game between the host McLean Highlanders and Wakefield Warriors on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. will be a showdown between winless teams. Both squads are 0-6 and 0-2 in the Liberty District. The teams are similar in another way, as each has a new head coach this fall.
sungazette.news
Oakton volleyball hosts Dig Pink matches
As other girls high-school volleyball teams have done over the years, the Oakton Cougars will host a Dig Pink breast-cancer fund-raising match, and hope to bring in scads of money. The contest is scheduled Oct. 13 against the Cougars’ Vienna neighborhood rival Madison Warhawks. There will be three volleyball matches...
sungazette.news
Results from long-standing local golf tournament
The 36th annual Northern Virginia Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (NVADACA) golf tournament was held in late September at Bull Run Golf Club in Haymarket with significant money raised and various prizes presented. Proceeds from the tournament, which consisted of 92 players, go toward college scholarships to high-school senior student-athletes...
sungazette.news
Arlington History, 10/6/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• The Sun’s editor takes a look at the move to incorporate Arlington as a city. •• Virginia’s judges are debating the merits of bringing back whipping posts to deal with incorrigible offenders. •• The value of...
sungazette.news
Woman’s Club of Arlington marks 90 years in national organization
Sometimes an anniversary is so nice, it’s worth celebrating twice!. Last year, the Woman’s Club of Arlington marked the 90th anniversary of its establishment with a celebration noting the passage of time while striding confidently toward the future. And this year – on Oct. 3 – the club marked the 90th anniversary of its acceptance into the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs, or GFWC.
sungazette.news
Fairfax to mark further expansion of pickleball facilities
The Fairfax County Park Authority and the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 15 will officially open new pickleball courts at two locations. The first ceremony, slated for 9 a.m. at George Washington Park in Alexandria, celebrates the addition of new dedicated pickleball courts and dual-use courts at the site. The second ribbon cutting of the day, set for 4 p.m. at Lewinsville Park in McLean, marks the completion of new dedicated pickleball courts and improvements to tennis and basketball courts.
sungazette.news
A family affair at McLean 5K race
Three generations from the Weddle-Payan family recently ran in the annual McLean 5K race. In that footrace, organized by the McLean Community Foundation, McLean Community Center and Century 21 New Millennium, two members from that family finished first in their respective age groups. Ava Payan, 8, won the girls 1...
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 10/6/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• The Sun’s editor has praised Fairfax County’s new health officer. •• Fairfax principals have proposed several ways to address the problem of chronic truancy. •• The Vienna Town Council has voted to rebuild sidewalks on Church...
sungazette.news
Arlington #2 in 2021 Va. tourism spending
Though still down from pre-pandemic levels and having fallen behind Loudoun County to the No. 2 position statewide, tourism spending in Arlington rebounded in 2021 and continues to help fill county-government coffers, according to new state data. Arlington garnered $2.835 billion in tourism revenue in 2021, according to figures reported...
sungazette.news
Fairfax clawing back in tourism spending
Though still down from pre-pandemic levels, Fairfax County continued to make inroads in terms of rebounding tourism spending in 2021, according to new state figures. Domestic visitors spent an estimated $2.4 billion in Fairfax County in 2021, up more than 22 percent from 2020, according to figures reported Oct. 4 by the Virginia Tourism Corp.
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 10/6/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. FLORIDA MAN DIES AFTER MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON BELTWAY: Virginia State Police on Sept. 23 at 2:02 a.m. responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 495 near the Gallows Road exit. A motorcyclist was driving a 2006 Honda CBR600 south on I-495...
sungazette.news
Letter: Missing Middle won’t stop housing costs in Arlington
Editor: The Missing Middle issue now before the Arlington County Board is a solution in search of a problem. This proposal would radically replace existing zoning policies to eliminate, or at least reduce, single-family housing in favor of multi-family units. Proponents claim that housing in Arlington is expensive and beyond...
sungazette.news
Executive director of NOVA Parks honored by NAACP
Karen Campblin, president of the NAACP Fairfax County branch, poses with NOVA Parks executive director Paul Gilbert in February following the installation of an interpretive sign on Jim Crow laws along the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail in Herndon. The local NAACP recently gave Gilbert an award for advancing the park agency’s inclusive historical initiatives.
sungazette.news
Arlington Democrats rip Younkgin transgender-policy revisions
The Arlington County Democratic Committee on Oct. 5 formally denounced the Youngkin administration’s plan to revamp Virginia Department of Education guidelines on transgender students that had been put in place during the governorship of Ralph Northam. Committee members voted, seemingly unanimously, to support a resolution calling for the Northam-era...
sungazette.news
Proposal advances to connect Crystal City to Reagan National
Consider it another step forward for the proposal to connect pedestrians and bicyclists between Crystal City and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Arlington County government has identified as its preferred alignment a bridge stretching from the planned relocated Virginia Railway Express station to the airport’s terminals, a walk of 1,300 feet that would take about 5 minutes.
sungazette.news
3-day volunteer fair on horizon in Fairfax
The 17th “Venture into Volunteering” Fair has returned, with a three-day window for local residents to explore volunteer opportunities in an online format. The event will run Oct. 12-14 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Participants can join any time during the period to see 30-minute presentations. No pre-registration is required.
sungazette.news
Flamenco troupe presents interactive family show in McLean
The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center will present “A Trip to Spain,” presented by the Furia Flamenca troupe, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. The family-friendly, interactive event will introduce children to flamenco music and dance while sharing some of the art form’s history and inviting audience members to join in.
sungazette.news
Advocates lay out financial plan for performing-arts center
Hoping to succeed where the county government couldn’t, a coalition of performing-arts supporters in Arlington has unveiled a funding plan to, they hope, pave the way for construction of a new, purpose-built venue to meet the needs of a number of local arts groups. The proposed facility would cost...
sungazette.news
Democrats aiming for consistent messaging on Missing Middle
Leaders of the Arlington County Democratic Committee appear concerned enough about the impact the Missing Middle housing debate could have on the Nov. 8 election to give their foot soldiers a tutorial on addressing the matter with the voters. Democratic captains of the county’s 54 voting precincts have been summoned...
