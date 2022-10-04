Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
French motorists scramble for fuel as strike cuts supply
TotalEnergies, among the world's biggest oil companies, runs a network of around 3,500 filling stations in France, nearly a third of the total. Most of them are low on fuel. Across France, nearly one in five filling stations were short of at least one type of fuel, according to government data.
France 24
French PM Borne visits Algeria in push for better ties
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne starts a visit to Algeria on Sunday with a top-level delegation, pushing for better ties with the former French colony and major gas exporter. Her two-day trip along with 16 ministers -- over a third of her government -- comes just six weeks after President...
France 24
‘Important for the victims’: Former Liberian rebel leader Kamara faces trial in Paris
The trial of former Liberian rebel leader Kunti Kamara opens on Monday in Paris. French authorities are prosecuting Kamara, who stands accused of rape, murder and torture during the country’s first civil war in the 1990s, under universal jurisdiction. Kamara was arrested in France in 2018 after an NGO...
France 24
Has Iran ruined its nuclear deal chances with violent crackdown?
Iranian authorities’ brutal repression of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini has put the parties in the Iran nuclear talks in a delicate position, as they condemn Tehran’s actions while trying to negotiate on a separate issue. The Iranian state has clamped down fiercely on the wave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
France 24
‘We will fight’: Iran protests following death of Mahsa Amini enter fourth week
Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and protesters clashed violently with security forces across Iran on Saturday, as demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week. Anger flared after the 22-year-old Iranian Kurd's death on September 16, three days after her arrest in Tehran by the...
France 24
Italy's Ganna powers to cycling world one-hour record
Grenchen (Switzerland) (AFP) – Italian Filippo Ganna made up for a disappointing season so far by powering to a new track one-hour record of 56.792km at the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland on Saturday. Olympic team pursuit champion Ganna bettered the surprise mark set by Britain's Daniel Bigham, a performance...
France 24
Sahel military coups only help jihadists: analysts
The poor, arid region has been wracked by jihadist insecurity since 2012. It began in northern Mali then in 2015 spread to its centre and neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, claiming thousands of lives and prompting more than two million people to flee their homes. A new junta led by...
France 24
All pumped out: France hit by petrol shortage
We take a closer look at the petrol shortage hitting certain French service stations. We also hear about the options that US President Joe Biden is mulling in regard to OPEC+'s decision to cut oil supply. Plus, a small French town grapples with rising energy bills. Finally, the hamburger chain Quick receives some unwelcome animal-related publicity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
France 24
Military muscle-flexing in North Korea: Breaking down the latest spate of missile launches
North Korea's latest spate of missile launches has put its neighbours on edge. The barrage of weapons tests includes one that flew over Japan in the longest-ever recorded distance, capable of reaching the US territory of Guam. The latest show of force comes after Kim Jong Un's regime passed a law outlining conditions for launching a pre-emptive nuclear strike. For more, we speak to Erik Mobrand, the Korea policy chair at the US defence think tank RAND Corporation.
France 24
More than 1 million displaced since Myanmar coup: UN
The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government last year, sparking widespread armed resistance. The junta has responded with a crackdown that rights groups say includes razing villages, mass extrajudicial killings and airstrikes on civilians. Since the coup and as of...
France 24
France's fuel shortage causes frustration for motorists, anxiety for government
Petrol pumps have been running dry in France as striking energy workers disrupt deliveries. As frustration mounts among motorists, businesses and beyond, President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm. On Friday morning a queue hundreds of metres long snaked out from a petrol station in the suburbs of Paris. “We’ve...
France 24
Burkina Faso to pick a transitional president ahead of elections
Burkina Faso said on Saturday that a process to select a transitional president ahead of elections would begin next week following a coup by disaffected military officers against a ruling junta. "In view of the adoption of the transition charter, a national meeting will be convened on October 14 and...
France 24
The truth about the mysterious videos of parachutists filmed the day of Burkina Faso’s coup
Two videos showing parachutists jump from a plane in the skies above Burkina Faso started circulating online on September 30, with many claiming that the videos proved that foreign soldiers participated in the coup d’état, which ended Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba's period in power. Turns out, however, that these videos show soldiers being trained as parachutists during a normal exercise.
France 24
North Korea fires two more missiles, latest in two-week blitz
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea on Sunday, the South's military said, the latest in a blitz of launches amid tensions over US-led military exercises in the region, Yonhap reported. The South Korean military's joint chiefs of staff announced the launches from the southeast of the country...
France 24
Japan's missing children: The lingering trauma of North Korean abductions
In the 1970s and 1980s, North Korea organised a kidnapping campaign in "enemy" countries. As one of its closest neighbours, Japan became a prime target. The programme, decided at the highest level of the Communist state, was likely intended to train North Korean spies in foreign languages and customs. FRANCE 24's Louis Belin, Philippe Chambret, Constantin Simon and Aruna Popuri went to the Japanese city of Niigata, where a teenage girl was abducted in 1977.
Comments / 0