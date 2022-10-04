North Korea's latest spate of missile launches has put its neighbours on edge. The barrage of weapons tests includes one that flew over Japan in the longest-ever recorded distance, capable of reaching the US territory of Guam. The latest show of force comes after Kim Jong Un's regime passed a law outlining conditions for launching a pre-emptive nuclear strike. For more, we speak to Erik Mobrand, the Korea policy chair at the US defence think tank RAND Corporation.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO