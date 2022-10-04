Read full article on original website
Related
New Mexico high school football: How to follow Week 8 scores
The Las Cruces Sun-News will cover each of the two high school football games at the Field of Dreams this week. More:Despite 4-3 record, Mayfield still proves capable of beating 5A competition Sports reporter Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) and photographer Meg Potter (@megpotterphoto) will be on hand to cover Thursday's 7 p.m. game between Organ...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 5 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Is it possible to go overboard with weekly fantasy football projections and rankings? Maybe, but...nah. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 5 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. To prove we're disciples of the “more is better”...
Meet Jaxson Kirkland, the Husky Dancing Machine
The UW offensive lineman is learning new moves away from the field.
Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 5
After the fourth full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are back in full swing. If you had a tough injury in Week 4, or you just didn’t get the production from one of your players that you expected, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Don't sleep on Ryan Tannehill
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, break down the Week 5 matchups and give you their sleepers. And let you...
Kansas City Current inspiring next generation of women soccer players
As the Kansas City Current break ground on their stadium, it will mark the first stadium purpose-built for an NWSL team.
Comments / 0