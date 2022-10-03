ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
MUSIC
NME

Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19

Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
soultracks.com

The Isley Brothers slow it down beautifully on first album in a half decade

(September 30, 2022) There are few groups that have stood the test of time like the Isley Brothers. Now incredibly in their 8th decade, the family group -- today shrunk from as many as six members to the duo of Ron and Ernie Isley -- has constantly adjusted to the times, moving from doo wop, to Motown soul, to electric funk and many styles in between over the years to stay popular and relevant.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard

Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
MUSIC
miscellanynews.org

Cherry Glazerr’s sound continues to evolve, pushes boundaries

What band could seamlessly combine gritty guitar, languid vocals and synth-oriented electronic elements? Why, none other than Cherry Glazerr. The band is currently made up of only three members, frontwoman Clementine Creevy, Tabor Allen on drums and Sami Perez on bass. They are not your typical indie garage rock group; their sound is an eclectic and unique amalgamation of alternative, punk and most recently, electronic influences.
MUSIC
NME

Hot Hot Heat announce 20th anniversary edition of ‘Make Up The Breakdown’

Hot Hot Heat have announced a 20th anniversary edition of their debut album ‘Make Up The Breakdown’. Released in 2022, the acclaimed first full-length project from the Canadian band was produced by Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Sonic Youth) at Vancouver, BC’s Mushroom Studios. NME hailed ‘Make Up…’ as “joyously bold [and] emotionally rounded” in a glowing review.
THEATER & DANCE
Harry Styles
Kaytranada
Dominic Fike
Abel Tesfaye
NME

TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
MUSIC
Billboard

Depeche Mode Returns With ‘Memento Mori’ Album, World Tour

BERLIN — Depeche Mode will return next year with a new album, Memento Mori, and a tour that’ll launch with 10 North America arena dates, followed by more than two dozen summer stadium shows in Europe. At a press conference at the Berliner Ensemble on Tuesday (Oct. 4), band members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore said that they started working on songs during the pandemic, and that they decided to continue as an act after keyboard player and co-founder Andy Fletcher died in May.
ROCK MUSIC

