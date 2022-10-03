Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
NME
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Taylor Swift Shares ‘Anti-Hero’ Song Title From ‘Midnights’
Tick tock, tick tock (or should we say, TikTok), it’s time once again for another late-night Taylor Swift song title reveal as Swifties count down the days to the release of her highly anticipated Midnights. The LP is set to arrive on Oct. 21. As Sunday slipped into Monday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
soultracks.com
The Isley Brothers slow it down beautifully on first album in a half decade
(September 30, 2022) There are few groups that have stood the test of time like the Isley Brothers. Now incredibly in their 8th decade, the family group -- today shrunk from as many as six members to the duo of Ron and Ernie Isley -- has constantly adjusted to the times, moving from doo wop, to Motown soul, to electric funk and many styles in between over the years to stay popular and relevant.
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
miscellanynews.org
Cherry Glazerr’s sound continues to evolve, pushes boundaries
What band could seamlessly combine gritty guitar, languid vocals and synth-oriented electronic elements? Why, none other than Cherry Glazerr. The band is currently made up of only three members, frontwoman Clementine Creevy, Tabor Allen on drums and Sami Perez on bass. They are not your typical indie garage rock group; their sound is an eclectic and unique amalgamation of alternative, punk and most recently, electronic influences.
NME
Hot Hot Heat announce 20th anniversary edition of ‘Make Up The Breakdown’
Hot Hot Heat have announced a 20th anniversary edition of their debut album ‘Make Up The Breakdown’. Released in 2022, the acclaimed first full-length project from the Canadian band was produced by Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Sonic Youth) at Vancouver, BC’s Mushroom Studios. NME hailed ‘Make Up…’ as “joyously bold [and] emotionally rounded” in a glowing review.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bury Tomorrow announce new album, The Seventh Sun, drop brutal new single Abandon Us
Bury Tomorrow share details of their forthcoming new album, The Seventh Sun, and release its first single, Abandon Us
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Billboard
Depeche Mode Returns With ‘Memento Mori’ Album, World Tour
BERLIN — Depeche Mode will return next year with a new album, Memento Mori, and a tour that’ll launch with 10 North America arena dates, followed by more than two dozen summer stadium shows in Europe. At a press conference at the Berliner Ensemble on Tuesday (Oct. 4), band members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore said that they started working on songs during the pandemic, and that they decided to continue as an act after keyboard player and co-founder Andy Fletcher died in May.
Watch: Marcus Mumford Perform Bluesy Single “Grace” on ‘Late Late Show’
On the press tour for his first solo album, Marcus Mumford stopped by the Late Late Show to perform an emotional version of his song “Grace.” With a live band in tow, Mumford infused some blues flavors into the mix. “Grace” comes from Mumford’s debut solo LP, (Self-titled),...
Comments / 0