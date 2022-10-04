Read full article on original website
Harvard Business Review: The New Rules of Business Casual
One of the best advantages of remote work is much more flexibility in your clothing choices. Even if you have to appear on camera, people probably will never even see your lower half so you could very well wear your favorite bunny slippers while working for all anyone cares. But...
Are You Feeling P.O.P.O. at Work?
You had an opportunity for a promotion, and you were not the chosen one, so you are now P.O.P.O – passed over and pissed off. You deserved it, so now what?. If you are feel P.O.P.O., you have choices whether you stay or go. The best way to evaluate your situation is to write everything in your head and then have conversations with others.
JOBS・
10 Industries With the Most Job Openings
The jobs that offer the best prospects can change quite quickly and that has been especially true in the last few years. If you have been wondering what careers have the best outlooks for you, Stacker recently looked at the industries with the largest number of job openings this year.
Understanding Current Tax Implications for Real Estate Investing
With stock market volatility continuing, many investors are looking for alternative strategies. Limited supply and Americans looking for more space or new locations during the pandemic led to red-hot housing markets, leading many investors to consider real estate. But increasing headlines of tax reform and tax legislation change can make...
Free SCORE Workshops in October for Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in October. Survival Guide to Intellectual Property for Entrepreneurs. This free webinar Oct. 4, 10 to 11:30 a.m., will introduce Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights, and Trade Secrets. Understanding intellectual property and securing your rights is important for...
SCORE: Celebrating Women-Owned Business Success: October 21
Women are starting and running small businesses at a record rate not experienced before in the US. They are doing this with noteworthy skill, expertise, and determination that has made women’s entrepreneurship a driving force in our national economy. Facts and figures are proof of the latest significant progress:*
The State of Remote Work in 2022: Here are the Stats and Facts
Remote work has been around for quite long, but the over the past two years as many people experienced it for the first time, there has been a lot of conversation about whether working from home should be the norm. Despite most health restrictions being lifted, there are plenty of...
Radnor Woman a Finalist in Tech Awards for Banking Platform
Luvleen Sidhu founder and chairwoman of BM Technologies was selected as a finalist in the US Fintech Awards 2022. Luveen Sidhu of Radnor has been recognized for her leadership in developing BM Technologies, a digital banking platform that became publicly traded, writes Holly Herman for patch.com. Sidhu, founder and chairwoman...
