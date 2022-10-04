Halloween is almost upon us, and everyone's entitled to one good scare. One good scare that you can orchestrate yourself is with a super cool face-changing LED mask. Perfect for Halloween parties, you can customize the face display on your mask from a choice of hundreds via your smartphone. What's your favorite scary movie? You can pick a face to wear in tribute to it, or simply use your phone to draw the face you want and set it up on the mask's display.

