makeuseof.com

The Best App-Controlled LED Masks for Halloween

Halloween is almost upon us, and everyone's entitled to one good scare. One good scare that you can orchestrate yourself is with a super cool face-changing LED mask. Perfect for Halloween parties, you can customize the face display on your mask from a choice of hundreds via your smartphone. What's your favorite scary movie? You can pick a face to wear in tribute to it, or simply use your phone to draw the face you want and set it up on the mask's display.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Which Google Nest Cam Model Is for You?

There's no denying that home security is incredibly important. However, with advancements in smart technology, it's now a more affordable option for many households—much different from the pain of having a professional alarm system installed. Google, one of the world's most well-known companies, offers three different types of security...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Accessories

8.40/10 6. Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo) Now that you've upgraded to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, pairing it with the right accessories will ensure you get the most out of the latest Apple flagship phone. From cases to screen protectors, chargers, and gaming controllers, there's a range of...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

4 Ways to Rename Your Windows 11 PC

Did you know you're not tied to the default name your Windows 11 PC comes with? It's quite easy to rename a Windows computer. You can change the name of your Windows 11 PC via the Settings app or the System Properties window. If you prefer to use a command-line interface, you can rename your computer with Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell. Let's go over each of these methods one by one.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com

How to Manage Flatpak App Permissions on Linux With Flatseal

Flatpak is a universal packaging system that facilitates software installation on Linux. It's stable, forward-compatible, and bundles dependencies with the program itself, so you don't have to install them separately. Another advantage of Flatpak is that all Flatpak programs run inside a sandbox for improved system security. However, this also...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Start X11 on Linux Without a Display Manager

While most modern Linux systems use a display manager to log in users and start a desktop environment, it's possible to start X11 and your favorite window manager/desktop environment without one. You can start X from a virtual console and even set it up to launch automatically on login. Here's how.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Find and Install Realtime Effects in Audacity

Since 2022 it has been possible to use realtime effects in Audacity, making this famously free audio editor even better. Sadly, you won't find any readily installed, so to get your hands on some great realtime effects you will have to look elsewhere. We're going to show you the best...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Cover of Your Samsung Gallery Albums

Just like physical albums, some of us like decorating the albums on our phones too. With the Samsung Gallery app, you can set a custom cover image for your albums so that they appear in front whenever you open the app. By default, your albums show the most recent shot...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 400: Which Should You Buy?

If you're in the market for a new single-board computer, you might have wondered about the differences between the Raspberry Pi 4 and the Raspberry Pi 400. The Raspberry Pi 400 is a much newer device, released in November 2020. However, the Raspberry Pi Model 4 B was launched in June 2019, more than a year earlier.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

What to Do if Startup Repair Fails to Fix Your PC

Windows comes with a number of troubleshooting utilities that detect and fix errors automatically when they occur. Among these utilities is Startup repair, which deals with issues that arise when you launch your operating system. Despite its ability to work usually, this utility can stop working at times, leaving users...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Change the App Icons on Your Samsung Phone

If you've ever tried getting custom app icons on your phone, you must've noticed that doing so usually requires you to download Android launchers first since the native one doesn't support third-party app icon packs. Such is the case for Samsung phones too. This is a problem because a launcher...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Install Python on Mac and Run Your First Script

While older Macs come with a built-in version of Python, it's outdated and no longer compatible with the latest applications. To run Python scripts on your Mac, you'll have to install the newest version of Python on your system manually. So, here's a complete guide on installing Python on your...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Customize the Apple Watch Ultra Action Button

One of the exclusive features of the Apple Watch Ultra is an Action Button on the left side of the case. We’ll show you how the customize the Action Button to and configure it to work for you. How to Use the Apple Watch Ultra Action Button. The Action...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

You Can Now Use CapCut on Windows and macOS Without an Emulator

CapCut is known for serving as the backbone for a large portion of online content. It’s a go-to video editor for creators on some of the largest social media platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. Previously, you could only use the app on your mobile device to create and...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Google Makes Debugging Easier With New Features in Devtools Chrome 106

Debugging can be tedious and even more frustrating when you can't easily locate the bug. Chrome 106 developer tools (devtools) are set to simplify the debugging process, making it easier and fast. You can now easily sort through files, optimize your search, hide third-party scripts, access in-depth performance reports, and...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Speed Up Menus in Windows 11

Windows 11’s menus have fade and slide animation effects most users probably seldom notice. Such effects generate momentary delays in menus appearing, amounting to about half a second (400 milliseconds). And while 400 milliseconds may not be a particularly noticeable delay, animation effects still slow menus down a little.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How Does an EV Keep Its Battery Cool?

An electric vehicle's battery is its most important component. Lithium-ion batteries are sensitive to extreme temperatures and must be kept from overheating at all costs. If your EV's battery goes bad, you're basically left with a useless shell. This is why EV manufacturers have developed systems to help monitor the...
CARS
makeuseof.com

How to Disable or Remove Hyper-V in Windows 11

Hyper-V comes pre-installed on Windows 11 computers. While the virtualization tool is not available out of the box on the Home edition of the OS, you can install it with a batch script. Unfortunately, Hyper-V can conflict with third-party apps on your PC. As a result, you may encounter the...
SOFTWARE

