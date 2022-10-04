Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The Best App-Controlled LED Masks for Halloween
Halloween is almost upon us, and everyone's entitled to one good scare. One good scare that you can orchestrate yourself is with a super cool face-changing LED mask. Perfect for Halloween parties, you can customize the face display on your mask from a choice of hundreds via your smartphone. What's your favorite scary movie? You can pick a face to wear in tribute to it, or simply use your phone to draw the face you want and set it up on the mask's display.
makeuseof.com
Which Google Nest Cam Model Is for You?
There's no denying that home security is incredibly important. However, with advancements in smart technology, it's now a more affordable option for many households—much different from the pain of having a professional alarm system installed. Google, one of the world's most well-known companies, offers three different types of security...
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Accessories
8.40/10 6. Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo) Now that you've upgraded to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, pairing it with the right accessories will ensure you get the most out of the latest Apple flagship phone. From cases to screen protectors, chargers, and gaming controllers, there's a range of...
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Rename Your Windows 11 PC
Did you know you're not tied to the default name your Windows 11 PC comes with? It's quite easy to rename a Windows computer. You can change the name of your Windows 11 PC via the Settings app or the System Properties window. If you prefer to use a command-line interface, you can rename your computer with Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell. Let's go over each of these methods one by one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Flatpak App Permissions on Linux With Flatseal
Flatpak is a universal packaging system that facilitates software installation on Linux. It's stable, forward-compatible, and bundles dependencies with the program itself, so you don't have to install them separately. Another advantage of Flatpak is that all Flatpak programs run inside a sandbox for improved system security. However, this also...
makeuseof.com
How to Start X11 on Linux Without a Display Manager
While most modern Linux systems use a display manager to log in users and start a desktop environment, it's possible to start X11 and your favorite window manager/desktop environment without one. You can start X from a virtual console and even set it up to launch automatically on login. Here's how.
makeuseof.com
How to Find and Install Realtime Effects in Audacity
Since 2022 it has been possible to use realtime effects in Audacity, making this famously free audio editor even better. Sadly, you won't find any readily installed, so to get your hands on some great realtime effects you will have to look elsewhere. We're going to show you the best...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Cover of Your Samsung Gallery Albums
Just like physical albums, some of us like decorating the albums on our phones too. With the Samsung Gallery app, you can set a custom cover image for your albums so that they appear in front whenever you open the app. By default, your albums show the most recent shot...
makeuseof.com
Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 400: Which Should You Buy?
If you're in the market for a new single-board computer, you might have wondered about the differences between the Raspberry Pi 4 and the Raspberry Pi 400. The Raspberry Pi 400 is a much newer device, released in November 2020. However, the Raspberry Pi Model 4 B was launched in June 2019, more than a year earlier.
makeuseof.com
What to Do if Startup Repair Fails to Fix Your PC
Windows comes with a number of troubleshooting utilities that detect and fix errors automatically when they occur. Among these utilities is Startup repair, which deals with issues that arise when you launch your operating system. Despite its ability to work usually, this utility can stop working at times, leaving users...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the App Icons on Your Samsung Phone
If you've ever tried getting custom app icons on your phone, you must've noticed that doing so usually requires you to download Android launchers first since the native one doesn't support third-party app icon packs. Such is the case for Samsung phones too. This is a problem because a launcher...
makeuseof.com
How to Install Python on Mac and Run Your First Script
While older Macs come with a built-in version of Python, it's outdated and no longer compatible with the latest applications. To run Python scripts on your Mac, you'll have to install the newest version of Python on your system manually. So, here's a complete guide on installing Python on your...
makeuseof.com
How to Customize the Apple Watch Ultra Action Button
One of the exclusive features of the Apple Watch Ultra is an Action Button on the left side of the case. We’ll show you how the customize the Action Button to and configure it to work for you. How to Use the Apple Watch Ultra Action Button. The Action...
makeuseof.com
You Can Now Use CapCut on Windows and macOS Without an Emulator
CapCut is known for serving as the backbone for a large portion of online content. It’s a go-to video editor for creators on some of the largest social media platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. Previously, you could only use the app on your mobile device to create and...
makeuseof.com
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Launch: Faster Chips, Face Unlock, and the Same Low Price
Google has officially launched its new Pixel phones for 2022. The Pixel 7 is classed as an "affordable flagship" and features an upgraded Tensor G2 chip as well as a slightly smaller battery. The Pixel 7 Pro is the full-on flagship device, with the new chip, a longer zoom range on the telephoto camera, and a brighter display.
makeuseof.com
Google Makes Debugging Easier With New Features in Devtools Chrome 106
Debugging can be tedious and even more frustrating when you can't easily locate the bug. Chrome 106 developer tools (devtools) are set to simplify the debugging process, making it easier and fast. You can now easily sort through files, optimize your search, hide third-party scripts, access in-depth performance reports, and...
makeuseof.com
How to Speed Up Menus in Windows 11
Windows 11’s menus have fade and slide animation effects most users probably seldom notice. Such effects generate momentary delays in menus appearing, amounting to about half a second (400 milliseconds). And while 400 milliseconds may not be a particularly noticeable delay, animation effects still slow menus down a little.
makeuseof.com
Jazz Up Your Folders On Windows By Setting Your Favorite Pictures as Previews
It's cool to add a personal touch to various elements on your Windows PC. You could use family pictures as your desktop wallpaper, change the color of the taskbar and folders, and even set a favorite picture on your sign-in screen. But did you know that besides the colors and...
makeuseof.com
How Does an EV Keep Its Battery Cool?
An electric vehicle's battery is its most important component. Lithium-ion batteries are sensitive to extreme temperatures and must be kept from overheating at all costs. If your EV's battery goes bad, you're basically left with a useless shell. This is why EV manufacturers have developed systems to help monitor the...
CARS・
makeuseof.com
How to Disable or Remove Hyper-V in Windows 11
Hyper-V comes pre-installed on Windows 11 computers. While the virtualization tool is not available out of the box on the Home edition of the OS, you can install it with a batch script. Unfortunately, Hyper-V can conflict with third-party apps on your PC. As a result, you may encounter the...
Comments / 0