Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Take a look at Week 7's standout football games around Central Illinois
Check out some of Week 7’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central Illinois, Apollo, Sangamo and Central State Eight matchups with implications on the playoff picture and conference title standings. Jacksonville (4-2) at MacArthur (4-2) WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Jacksonville defeated Eisenhower...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Illinois sees RSV outbreak as 'twindemic' threat looms
DECATUR — Cases of a common childhood respiratory illness are surging in Central Illinois, an unusual start to what could be a severe cold and flu season. Dr. Doug Carlson, medical director at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have “skyrocketed” in Central Illinois in the last couple weeks.
Comments / 0