Pacers, Buddy Hield open to trade

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
The Lakers have two first-round picks eligible to be traded for the remainder of the decade, giving the team’s key power brokers the realization that they must be judicious to make sure the asset pool is utilized for the right trade, the right players, the right package. Hield has this season ($21.7 million) and 2023-24 ($19.2 million) remaining on his deal, and sources say Hield and the Pacers are open to a trade that makes sense for both sides. The Lakers surely could use Hield’s shooting, durability and veteran savvy, although his defense, handle and current multiyear deal raised questions about the fit.

Source: Jovan Buha, Shams Charania, Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Should the Lakers trade two unprotected firsts and Russell Westbrook to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield? – 12:49 PM

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 1:14 PM

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 2:38 PM

On the cusp of training camp, as media day neared and the topic of Westbrook’s uncertain future continued to dominate the conversation around the NBA, sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations say the Lakers’ key decision-makers spent several days engaged in deep conversations about the feasibility of a blockbuster trade with Indiana. Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, owner Jeanie Buss and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis seriously considered sending Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for center Myles Turner and guard Buddy Hield, sources said. They held a series of meetings in the days leading up to camp to analyze the possible Pacers deal from every angle, with the views of Ham and Lakers executives Joey and Jesse Buss also being strongly considered in the process. The organization even delayed the midweek news conference for Pelinka and Ham as the debate continued. -via The Athletic / October 3, 2022

Zach Lowe: “The one I’ve said I would sleep over if I were a Buss or Mr. Pelinka is trading both picks to the Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. My best intel right now is if the Lakers called Indiana right now and said ‘Both picks unprotected,’ the Pacers would do that deal, would probably do that deal.” -via ESPN / September 30, 2022

The Athletic NBA: The Lakers and Pacers engaged in trade conversations this week per @ShamsCharania. Los Angeles was unwilling to part with two unprotected first-round picks for any deal involving Buddy Hield or Myles Turner. -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / September 21, 2022

