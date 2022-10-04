Ben Simmons says he felt 'amazing' in return

Simmons told reporters post-game he thought he would be “nervous” making his return to the court but in a positive sign for the Nets, he instead said he was “excited”. “Amazing,” he added, when asked how he felt. “I’m grateful to just step on that floor in the NBA. So yeah, a lot of fun out there.”

Ben Simmons returned to the court last night. He looked like…Ben Simmons.

#Sixers handle Ben Simmons and Brooklyn Nets in preseason opener

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– The returns of Jamal Murray, Kawhi, Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard

– First impressions

– Overreactions permitted

– The rookies

– Suns vibes meter

– League Pass feedback

Join us!

Join us!

Ben Simmons finally takes court for #Nets in first look at new Big 3

Ben Simmons made his long awaited debut with the Nets on Monday night. The glimpses of promise are there offensively — especially with KD, Kyrie and Simmons together on the floor.

Ben Simmons is a fan favorite in Brooklyn

Ben Simmons, Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns

Kyrie on Ben Simmons’ debut:

“I was telling him at halftime, when you’re playing with some high level players — despite what you’ve heard — we’re going to make the game easier for you and he’s gonna love playing with us.” – 10:23 PM

KD on Ben Simmons: “You spend a year off from the game and you play organized basketball again, that’s a nerve wracking feeling. To wake up that morning…you’re thinking about those minutes you’re going to play. So it’s good to see him get over those nerves.” #Nets – 10:21 PM

Ben Simmons: “I thought I was gonna be nervous, but I wasn’t nervous. I was excited.” – 10:18 PM

Ben Simmons: “It’s been a while. That’s the one thing I thought I was gonna be nervous, but I wasn’t nervous. I was excited.” #Nets – 10:17 PM

Ben Simmons on playing for the first time in 18 months: “I felt good out there. shit I felt great.” pic.twitter.com/Xcp6zPNs4R – 10:16 PM

How did Ben Simmons feel after 470 days away from the #NBA? “Amazing. I’m grateful just to be able to step on that floor in the NBA. So yeah, a lot of fun out there.” #Nets – 10:15 PM

Ben Simmons on his return to the court for the first time in 15+ months: “Amazing.” pic.twitter.com/FbuqCAALo3 – 10:14 PM

Ben Simmons first game in Nets uniform:

6 PTS

4 REB

5 AST

1 STL

3-6 FG

0-2 FT

in 19 minutes.

Along with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, the night is also over for Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris, as all of them are in warmups for the start of the second half. – 8:54 PM

first half takeaways:

1) Ben Simmons still defends like a menace

2) Majority of BKN’s half court sets were initiated w/Ben on ball

3) Ben in open court w/these weapons is scary

4) The FT stroke does not look any healthier

5) Tyrese Maxey might make the all-star team this season – 8:43 PM

Sixers lead the Nets 65-62 at the break. Tyrese Maxey had 20 points on eight shots to go with three assists. His night is probably done, along with Brooklyn’s starters. Ben Simmons played. Go Phils. – 8:41 PM

Halftime: Sixers 65, Nets 62

Brooklyn scored 36 points in the second quarter, as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons should all be done for the night.

Durant: 13-4-4

Irving: 9-4-4

Simmons: 6-4-5 – 8:40 PM

Halftime: 76ers 65, Nets 62

Nets trailed by 20 before fighting back. I presume Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who have each tallied 19 minutes, won’t play in the 2nd half. Tyrese Maxey has 20 points on just two missed shots. Simmons with 6 PTS, 5 AST, 4 REB. – 8:40 PM

Tyrese Maxey has been far and away the best player on the floor tonight in a game that includes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons. He’s been terrific in this one so far. #Sixers – 8:34 PM

Nic Claxton comes out for Joe Harris, meaning Ben Simmons is presumably the 5 for this lineup. – 8:34 PM

After 1: Sixers 42, Nets 26

Philly went 14-25 overall and 8-14 from 3 in the first quarter, as Brooklyn didn’t offer much resistance.

Ben Simmons had four points and two assists in his first action since Game 7 of the 2021 EC semifinals. Tyrese Maxey had 14 points & 3 assists. – 8:10 PM

Raise your hand if you had Ben Simmons taking more shots than Kyrie Irving in the first quarter? pic.twitter.com/ZNoXYs6a7T – 8:10 PM

The Sixers — with no James Harden, Joel Embiid, PJ Tucker or Danuel house — are taking a 42-26 lead over the Nets into the second quarter. Ben Simmons hounded Philly’s DeAnthony Melton on defense on final possession of first quarter. Nets look rusty/still figuring it out. – 8:09 PM

Boos during Ben Simmons trip to the line from Philly fans in Brooklyn. Then cheers after the misses. – 8:08 PM

Breaking: Ben Simmons missed his first two free throws, which drew groans and cheers from a crowd peppered with Sixers fans. – 8:08 PM

Ben Simmons misses his first two free throws. (On a positive note, he’s looked aggressive and unafraid). – 8:08 PM

Ben Simmons misses both FTs while getting booed in his own home arena – 8:07 PM

Ben Simmons makes his Nets debut in a Nike Zoom GT Run PE

Reminder: Ben Simmons is right-handed. pic.twitter.com/K8daD9dbwa – 7:58 PM

Tyrese Maxey already in mid-season form, while the TV broadcast talks nothing but Ben Simmons(who’s game hasn’t changed). – 7:58 PM

The Nets traded for Ben Simmons in order to slow down Maxey over the coming years. Pretty clever. – 7:56 PM

No shortage of explosiveness from Ben Simmons. Nets should be a ton of fun in transition this season.

Video: @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/3zPEqN8DN6 – 7:48 PM

Ben Simmons gets his first bucket as a Net — on a fastbreak pass from Kyrie. Simmons pays back the favor a few minutes later on a crosscourt pass to Kyrie for a three in the corner. – 7:47 PM

Royce O’Neale checks in for Joe Harris as Steve Nash’s first off the bench. Ben Simmons immediately rifles a pass out the post to the opposite corner to find O’Neale for a three. – 7:47 PM

Ben Simmons throws down a dunk in transition on his first shot attempt. – 7:45 PM

Ben Simmons scores his first points as a Net with a dunk in transition – 7:44 PM

Ben Simmons has dunked – 7:44 PM

I know I’ve been far from his biggest fan, but thrilled to see Ben Simmons back on the floor. Best of luck. – 7:44 PM

Joe Harris with an airball on Ben Simmons’ first possession of competitive basketball in 15+ months – 7:42 PM

There were a good amount of boos for Ben Simmons during pregame introductions, compared to the relative ovation that Kyrie Irving got. Weird reception for the Nets’ newest player, though decent amount of Philly fans here.

SImmons gives Tobias Harris a dap and hugs Tyrese Maxey. – 7:41 PM

Even though it’s a preseason game, it’s surreal seeing Ben Simmons out on the court in a Nets uniform – and especially seeing it for the first time against his old team. – 7:41 PM

Ben Simmons introduced for his Nets (preseason) debut:

Nets say Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton will start tonight. – 7:03 PM

Brooklyn Nets are starting Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton in tonight’s preseason game against Philadelphia 76ers. – 7:01 PM

Ay look man, idc if it’s preseason or what. we get to watch Kevin Durant hoop tonight. And Kyrie Irving. And Ben Simmons. – 6:40 PM

Ben Simmons #pregameworkoutflow #Nets #Sixers

Ben Simmons getting some pregame work in prior to his first game in over a year.

Ben Simmons warming up for his first game on 440 days.

Ben Simmons feeding Nic Claxton corner 3s in pregame warmups

Doc Rivers when asked how he reflects back on his time coaching Ben Simmons: "I don't right now."

I asked Doc Rivers about how he reflects on his time coaching Ben Simmons: "I don't right now. I'm focused on our guys."

stacked slate tonight for a preseason Monday…

• Ben Simmons vs. Sixers

• Banchero

• Jamal Murray return

• Kawhi Leonard return

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash says KD, Kyrie & Ben Simmons will log 15-20 minutes each. #Nets – 5:53 PM

The #Nets starters will be Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton. – 5:52 PM

Nash says the Nets will start Joe Harris and Nic Claxton with Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. – 5:50 PM

Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton will start for the Nets tonight against the 76ers – 5:50 PM

Per Steve Nash, the starting lineup for the #Nets is Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, and Nic Claxton – 5:50 PM

Nets coach Steve Nash says preseason is “a little more important” to Brooklyn than other teams, given how little this team has played together. Said he’s excited to see Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all play together tonight. – 5:47 PM

for a moment there, thought we’d never see the day.

Ben Simmons pick ‘ems are now available @UnderdogFantasy for tonight’s game.

https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/eW1S6mVFZZ – 4:25 PM

Ben Simmons will play against the #Sixers for first time Monday in Brooklyn

Ben Simmons last game was 470 days ago:

5 PTS

8 REB

13 AST

2-4 FG

He’s back tonight. pic.twitter.com/h6Y4TDfVqv – 1:28 PM

Tonight:

Jamal Murray first game after 539 days.

Kawhi first game after 476 days.

Ben Simmons first game after 470 days.

Dame first game after 276 days. pic.twitter.com/HLGDgMyolK – 12:24 PM

Ben Simmons and Kawhi Leonard are expected to play in an NBA game tonight for the first time in 470+ days. The last time they played a game, this was the big story in the NBA that week: pic.twitter.com/5HS7eF1BBw – 11:25 AM

Kawhi Leonard and Ben Simmons play tonight. Hopefully Zion Williamson tomorrow night. That’s the good stuff! – 9:21 AM

Good morning.

Ben Simmons plays basketball tonight.

Against the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/LIso9WsduO – 9:00 AM

Ben Simmons will play against the Sixers for first time Monday in Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving discusses Ben Simmons’ return to the court and integrating him into the Brooklyn offense: “I was telling him at halftime, ‘when you’re playing with some high-level players, despite what you heard, we’re going to make the game easy for you” -via Twitter / October 4, 2022

The Athletic: Ben Simmons’ first basket as a Brooklyn Net 💪 🎥 @Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/Deu3Suo6Le -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / October 3, 2022

Ky Carlin: Ben Simmons got a very loud ovation from the Barclays Center crowd tonight as he got introduced for the 1st time #Nets #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / October 3, 2022