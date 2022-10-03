Read full article on original website
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them
BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations. "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
Elderly Maryland Man Killed After Violent Crash At Lothian Intersection
An elderly Maryland man is dead after a horrific crash in Lothian earlier this week, authorities announce. Ronald Wayne Talbert, 78, was killed in the crash that happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Route 4 at Lower Pindell Road, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revelaed...
Resident Arrested After Violently Stabbing Man To Death Inside Of Baltimore Boarding House
A man accusing of violently stabbing a 43-year-old man to death in a boarding house in Baltimore has been arrested, authorities say. A resident of the house, Jayquann Bridgemann, 23, allegedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen inside of the house in the 1400 block of N. Central Avenue around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to Baltimore police.
WJLA
1 dead, 2 injured after motorcyclist strikes pedestrians at Frederick bus stop, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — One person died and two were injured after a motorcyclist struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place Thursday evening, Frederick police reported. Police were called to the scene around 4:32 p.m. where they found two pedestrians were hit. One pedestrian...
fox5dc.com
14-year-old crashes mom's car, violates curfew in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 14-year-old stole his mother's car and crashed it Thursday morning, violating the youth curfew in Prince George's County. According to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks Office, the incident occurred behind a building in Beltsville in the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road. Officers responded to...
$10K Reward Offered To Identify Maryland Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher
Police are attempting to identify a suspect who attempted to steal a victim's purse inside of a Montgomery County Chick-fil-A back in March, authorities say. The suspect reportedly walked into the restaurant on Saturday, March 26 around 8 a.m., and snatched the victim's purse and ran off, according to Montgomery County police.
WUSA
One dead, 2 injured after motorcycle loses control in Frederick, police say
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck Thursday afternoon in Frederick, Maryland. Frederick City Police tweeted the pedestrians were hit near Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place just after 4:30 p.m. According to a release from police, investigators believe the motorcyclist attempted to pass one vehicle...
Volatile Maryland Assault Suspect Urinates On Jail Floor, Exposes Herself To Officers: Sheriff
An assault suspect made things worse for herself in Maryland when she became combative and disruptive to corrections officers after being taken into custody in St. Mary's County, the sheriff’s office said. California resident Laitesha Jonelle Jones, 30, is in hot water with the law after a strange scene...
WJLA
Police chase spans 2 Va. counties, suspect opens fire on officers: Officials
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A wanted suspect is in custody after Arlington police say a suspect gave chase across two neighboring Virginia counties and fired a number of shots at officers. Police said Ricardo Singleton, 27, fired "several rounds" at uniformed officers with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended...
WJLA
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended At Harford County Hotel After Hourslong Standoff With Police
A stabbing suspect is in custody after assaulting a man visiting Maryland from Georgia during an attack in a Harford County parking lot and later barricading himself in an area hotel, police announced. Aberdeen resident Timothy Mark Humes, 30, is facing multiple charges following an incident where he allegedly stabbed...
Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say
Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said. Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods
——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
Washington DC Man Charged With Hyattsville Mall Murder That Killed Young Maryland Man
A Washington D.C. man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting inside of a Hyattsville mall has been taken into custody, authorities announce. Stephon Edward Jones has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20, after shooting him in the food court of the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
Baltimore man charged for shooting squeegee boys who allegedly scammed mother
According to charging documents, on May 19, a group of squeegee workers were working at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane when they were approached by a black Dodge pickup truck.
Suspects On The Loose After Attempting To Abduct Minor Girl In Wheaton: Police
A young girl was nearly abducted by a pair of Spanish-speaking men who attempted to get her into their car in Maryland, police say. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Special Investigations Division are investigating an attempted abduction that took place between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m on Monday, Oct. 3, in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton.
WJLA
Suspect slashes CVS employee's neck during attempted theft in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A CVS employee’s neck was slashed when he tried to stop a suspect from stealing items from a store in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. "I'll stab you," police said the suspect stated when the employee intervened. The suspect then...
Woman Sentenced For 'Vicious' Murder Where She Stabbed Victim 36 Times In Anne Arundel County
The woman who stabbed her victim 36 times and killed him during an unprovoked attack in Maryland will spend decades in prison after being sentenced, the Anne Arundel State's Attorney announced. Inari Molina, 27, was sentenced to life with all but 60 years suspended after pleading guilty in May to...
Multiple Murder Charges For Man Accused Of Fatal Baltimore Boarding House Stabbing, Police Say
A 23-year-old man is facing multiple murder charges in Maryland for allegedly stabbing and killing someone living in the same Baltimore boarding house during an early morning incident, investigators said. Jayquann Bridgeman, a resident of a boarding house in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in Baltimore was arrested...
Comments / 0