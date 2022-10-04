Victor Wembanyama: 'My goal is to be like something you've never seen'

The path he wants to take, he said in an interview with The Associated Press, will be all his own. “I’m gonna tell you something that’s been going on in my life, like for my whole life, since I’ve been a kid, even before I played basketball,” Wembanyama said. “I’ve always tried to do [something] different. I’m not even talking about sports, whatever. Any field, I’m always trying to be original, something original, something one of one, something that’s never been done before. And this is really how it worked in my life. I don’t know where it comes from. I think I was born with it. I’ve always been trying to be original. Unique, that’s the word.” “My goal,” he said, “is to be like something you’ve never seen.”

Source: Associated Press @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

NBA G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson: “I feel like I’m the No. 1 player.” Henderson sits down with @Stadium to discuss facing off against fellow top 2023 Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama, his NBA idols, unique family business and more: pic.twitter.com/1HVoDSPF8n – 10:55 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Luka Doncic is picked by NBA GMs to win 2023 NBA MVP

Victor Wembanyama is voted as the best international player outside the NBA by 45 percent of the general managers, surpassing reigning EuroLeague MVP Nikola Mirotic & Final Four MVP Vasilije Micic

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:39 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama (from @AP) apnews.com/article/6f4ac3… – 9:15 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I can’t wait to get a real measurement on Victor Wembanyama. I’ve seen anywhere from 7-foot-2 to 7-foot-5 as his listed height. Looking at him, I’d guess he’s around 7-foot-3 or 7-foot-4, but I’d like to know the actual height.

These exhibition games are gonna be fun! – 9:09 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Victor Wembanyama: If I was never born, I think he [Scoot Henderson] would deserve the first spot

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 7:28 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Victor Wembanyama compared to normal human beings 👀

🎥@Marc J. Spears pic.twitter.com/ewduORCJlX – 5:53 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Victor Wembanyama: My goal is to be like something you’ve never seen, unique sportando.basketball/en/victor-wemb… – 3:54 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder without SGA, Lu Dort, Moose or Chet Holmgren beat the full strength Nuggets 112-101.

Pouring one out for Victor Wembanyama to OKC. pic.twitter.com/BwtErutx8L – 11:26 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hoop sensation Victor Wembanyama said if he wasn’t born Scoot Henderson would be the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and he is his favorite prospect of this class. Scoot’s G League Ignite host Victor’s France Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, Nev. with at least 120 NBA folks expected – 7:16 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

AP story — French star Victor Wembanyama set for his first taste of NBA life with games against G League Ignite. apnews.com/article/7cd6f8… – 6:56 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

America, say hello to Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/ENHQXxwyoo – 6:06 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Victor Wembanyama, the likely No. 1 pick in 2023, is about to become a lot more widely known this week when he plays two games on national TV.

He plays like Kristaps Porzingis, so what does the Unicorn think of the next unicorn? I asked him.🦄 nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 1:46 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: Everything you need to know for the Metropolitans 92-G League Ignite matchup between the projected top two 2023 NBA draft picks.

@krystenpeek ➡️ https://t.co/uRJVag8iNk pic.twitter.com/00gtLv5VOR – 1:03 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

London Johnson has joined the G League Ignite and is expected to play in the two preseason games this week against Victor Wembanyama and France Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, Nevada. Johnson is ranked by ESPN as the No. 32 overall prospect in the class of 2023. – 12:18 PM

“I think I’m really a complex person, but people are gonna discover more and more about me through the years. But I like to keep the mystery alive. I don’t want to give too much of myself, that’s what makes things rare, you know? Exclusive.” -via SLAM / October 4, 2022

“The whole NBA will be in the arena,’’ says one NBA executive. “They want to see the unicorn.” Another executive jokes, “Everybody is so ready to tank.” But there’s a grain of truth in this joke. Victor arrives in the US after already posting huge numbers with his new team. In his first friendly games with The Mets in September, Wembanyama went into Super Saiyan mode, scoring 34 points against the Turkish team Darussafaka and another 34 points just 48 hours later against the Israeli champ Hapoel Holon. He then went on to post 23 points, 10 boards and 3 blocks in his first Betclic Elite Game of the 2022-23 season. -via SLAM / October 4, 2022

Tim Reynolds: Presumed No. 1 2023 draft pick Victor Wembanyama on presumed No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson: “He’s really a great player. If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / October 3, 2022