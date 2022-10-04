ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who's Hot and Who's Not? - October 7, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes "I am a traveling man, made a lot of stops," the education reformer who apparently thought you could reform schools remotely by Ouija board rather than visiting schools, and the true origins of the King of Chalkstone Avenue.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 "The Sports Hub"

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. "Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Fit for Life: I Got Kicked in the Teeth Last Week

Last week was a losing week for me. It seemed like every time I turned around, someone was handing me a shit sandwich or dumping some sort of problem in my lap for me to solve. Let me give you some examples. First, I loaded up my dirt bike to...
TIVERTON, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

Providence City Councilor Wants to Remove Background Check Requirement for Certain School Volunteers

Providence City Councilor John Goncalves is sponsoring a City Council resolution requesting that Providence Public schools remove the requirement of conducting national BCI checks for college students. His proposal to remove the requirement is just for out-of-state college students. Goncalves said that volunteers from Brown, RISD and Johnson and Wales...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Providence Man Killed in Industrial Accident on Friday, OSHA Investigating

Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. At approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials, according to a public relations firm that works for the city.
TIVERTON, RI
