GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - October 7, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes "I am a traveling man, made a lot of stops," the education reformer who apparently thought you could reform schools remotely by Ouija board rather than visiting schools, and the true origins of the King of Chalkstone Avenue.
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
GoLocalProv
Fit for Life: I Got Kicked in the Teeth Last Week
Last week was a losing week for me. It seemed like every time I turned around, someone was handing me a shit sandwich or dumping some sort of problem in my lap for me to solve. Let me give you some examples. First, I loaded up my dirt bike to...
GoLocalProv
Legal Battle - Gambler in Jail Claims Bally’s Twin River Denied Him Ability to Win $150,000
On one side of a Rhode Island legal battle is John Oliveira — a man who won more than $30,000 in bets at Twin River and claimed that Bally’s Twin River denied him the ability to place additional bets because he was in jail. He said if they...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
GoLocalProv
New Restaurant Opens on Federal Hill — Featuring Breakfast and Brunch
There is a new restaurant on Federal Hill. NicoBella’s — which has an existing location in downtown Providence on Dorrance Street — has opened a new spot on 145 Dean Street. The space was formerly home to the Bombay Club off of Atwells Avenue. About Latest Location.
GoLocalProv
Providence City Councilor Wants to Remove Background Check Requirement for Certain School Volunteers
Providence City Councilor John Goncalves is sponsoring a City Council resolution requesting that Providence Public schools remove the requirement of conducting national BCI checks for college students. His proposal to remove the requirement is just for out-of-state college students. Goncalves said that volunteers from Brown, RISD and Johnson and Wales...
GoLocalProv
Providence Man Killed in Industrial Accident on Friday, OSHA Investigating
Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. At approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials, according to a public relations firm that works for the city.
GoLocalProv
Security Guard Threatened With Knife After Confronting Shoplifter at Providence Store
A store security guard at a store in Providence was reportedly threatened with a knife after confronting a shoplifter. Shortly after 7 PM on Wednesday, police responded to the Family Dollar store at 1280 Broad Street for a report of a man with a knife. According to police, they met...
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: Woonsocket City Council Votes to Remove Mayor Baldelli-Hunt From Office
The Woonsocket City Council has voted to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. The action came after a petition was filed in September alleging Baldelli-Hunt was responsible for a pattern of misconduct, including as it came to the interference in legal matters in the city. Baldelli-Hunt had called the motion at the...
GoLocalProv
Providence Place Mall Seeks New Tax Treaty — “Cannot Afford to See It Abandoned,” Says Igliozzi
The Providence City Council has received a proposed ordinance establishing a 20-year tax treaty for the Providence Place Mall to begin on July 1, 2028, including annual payments of $4.5 million. According to the council, the proposal claims that the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth of e-commerce have “challenged the...
