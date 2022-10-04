Read full article on original website
topgear.com
Everrati reveals 500bhp fully electric widebody Porsche 964 cabrio
911 restomod gets a battery, 200 mile range and 0-60mph time of under four seconds. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Despite enjoying approximately seven-odd minutes of sunshine each year, the United Kingdom buys more convertibles than...
topgear.com
Audi RS4 Avant Competition review: is the RS4 fun to drive again?
Final special edition o’clock for the Audi RS4, is it?. That’s pretty much what you’re looking at here, and the news isn’t good. Only 75 examples of the RS4 Competition have been allocated to the UK. At the time of writing, fewer than ten remain unsold, despite it costing a mighty £84,600.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
topgear.com
New Top Gear magazine out now: it’s Speed Week 2022
This month we gathered up 2022’s greatest performance cars (and the Stig) for a road and track mega test. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. “How the hell can you compare a £50k, 118bhp Morgan three-wheeler to an 818bhp Ferrari supercar, or a 2.3-tonne Aston Martin SUV? This test is RIDICULOUS,” says the angry person on the internet every year, without fail. To be fair, angry person has a point, there is a certain freewheeling, laissez faire approach to our Speed Week format. In fact, the only rules appear to be: are you a performance car launched in the past 12 months? Does the Top Gear editorial team think you’re good? Then come on down!
topgear.com
10 used cars for £5k we’ve found this week
The old five-cylinder Focus ST doesn’t have the world’s most sterling reputation. Not for reliability woes, terrible handling or an uninspiring powerplant – in fact, it’s pretty much the opposite – but for a rather unfair case of guilt by association. Picture your average Focus...
topgear.com
The Ford GT LM is the last Ford GT
Special run of 20 GT LMs marks the end of the road for the road-going Ford GT. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. And just like that, it’s gone: after six years and a (revised) total of...
topgear.com
The updated Mercedes A-Class... looks no different, to be honest
Motoring writers miffed after Mercedes moots mild mid-life update. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We’re betting that, at some point in your life, you’ve said (or heard) some variation of ‘I like their old stuff better...
topgear.com
Speed Week 2022
topgear.com
Gaming: Need for Speed Unbound arrives this December
Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. With the nights already closing in and the smell of Pumpkin Spice wafting unbidden through the air, you'll forgive us for assuming we weren't going to get that long-awaited new Need For Speed game this year. Surprise, Need for Speed Unbound is coming and it's coming soon, 2 December 2022 to be exact. That's still plenty of time to rewatch the first four Fast and Furious movies in preparation, though.
topgear.com
You can now get a Fernando Alonso edition of the Alpine A110 R
Two days after unveiling the Alpine A110 R, the French firm reveals a limited edition, Alonso-approved version. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Not satisfied with the lightweighting mission that resulted in the 1,082kg A110 R earlier...
topgear.com
Watch the Koenigsegg CC850 auto-close its doors and bonnet
According to Koenigsegg, the new CC850 wasn’t built to break the Jesko’s track records or even set a new record-breaking top speed. It was simply to offer each lucky owner “the highest level of driver satisfaction and enjoyment”. Only 70 are being built – the original...
TechCrunch
Tesla is now building Model 3 and Model Y vehicles without ultrasonic sensors
Starting this month, all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for North America, Europe, the Middle East and Taiwan will no longer include the 12 ultrasonic sensors typically found on the front and rear bumpers of its vehicles. Ultrasonic sensors, which measure distance by using ultrasonic waves, are generally used as proximity sensors to support anti-collision safety systems, particularly in low-speed applications like parking.
topgear.com
Here are the performance cars taking on Top Gear's Speed Week 2022
What we said: "Be confident and prod the throttle hard as you turn in and the thing skids about like an MX-5. Often 4WD cars feel confusing at this point, but although the DBX does shuffle power forwards, it remains predictable and stable. It’s a hoot. Entirely irrelevant, but still a hoot.
topgear.com
Praga R1 review: the featherweight racer that packs a big punch
That looks pretty serious. It does. Until you get the scale right, realise how tiny it is and try to resist the inclination to pet it. It’s a tiddler, under a metre tall and weighing just 643kg. Initial impressions are very much My First Le Mans car. It’s got all the right bits, but surely it’s too cute to perform?
topgear.com
Michael Schumacher’s championship-winning F1 car is for sale
As holy grails go, you can keep your carpenter’s cup – we want this Cup-winning Ferrari. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. As opportunities go, 2022 is perhaps not entirely famous for them. Which either...
topgear.com
Fail of the century #21: Hummer H2
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. If you’re gonna do something, do it with conviction. While the original Hummer H1 – the civilian version of the Gulf War-era military Humvee – was a vulgar, tasteless abomination, at least it went all-in on its vulgarity. Park an H1 on your driveway – or, rather, on your driveway plus a very large chunk of your front lawn – and you genuinely looked like you might be off to annexe Panama for a weekend.
topgear.com
What's the best performance car of 2022? Welcome to TG's Speed Week
Nine contenders battle each other on road and track to determine which one is the most fun. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Speed Week is simple. We gather together all the best driver’s cars launched in the last 12 months, drive them on both road and track, then try to pick a winner.
