Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Death of a noted Anglo-American pianist
We have been notified of the death on September 24 of Stephen Pruslin, pianist of the Fires of London and librettist of Harrison Birtwistle’s breakthrough opera, ‘Punch and Judy. A New Yorker, he moved to the UK in the 1970s. Stephen was 82. He leaves behind his partner...
Slipped Disc
Young conductor jumps in for Barenboim
Daniel Barenboim’s withdrawal from concert life for several months is going to cause much rescheduling. His first concerts, with the Staatskapelle Berlin, are on October 23 and 24. The Statsoper has rustled up Lorenzo Viotti, chief of Dutch National Opera, to take over. Viotti wears a Bulgari watch (see...
Kerrang
Iron Maiden announce 2023 The Future Past UK and European tour
Huge Iron Maiden news! Following this summer’s spectacular live preview, the heavy metal legends will be bringing latest album Senjutsu to life at their own headline tour in 2023. As well as material from that record, the band have also revealed that their The Future Past tour will ‘focus’...
Slipped Disc
Kyiv Symphony goes to Paris
It’s the second leg of their European tour to raise funds and awareness for embattled Ukraine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
This week’s free opera is luckless Gluck
Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, are focussing on Orpheus operas in the coming weeks, starting with one of the most successful. Orfeo ed Euridice, premiered in 1762, is a turning point in the history of opera. Freeing the plot from the conventions of the 18th century opera seria, Christoph Willibald Gluck introduces fluidity to the drama. The rigid alternation of aria and recitativo is abandoned; continuity and unity are the cornerstones of Gluck’s reform. The movement of Gluck’s music – with its lyrical intensity and the interweaving of chorus, solo singing and dance – appeals to choreographers.
Complex
Montreal Indie Artist Ev Bird Releases ‘Puff Piece’ EP, Featuring Boldy James
Montreal indie rock artist Ev Bird has released his debut EP Puff Piece, a laid-back collection of tracks. Fusing elements from indie rock, jazz, and R&B, Ev Bird’s music is free-flowing. He sings about deteriorating mental health and longing for better days. “I was in that 2 Star hotel,...
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Slipped Disc
Blind Scottish pianist, 17, reaches BBC final
An 18-year-old Falkirk pianist, who was born blind, said it was an amazing feeling to reach the grand final of the BBC Young Musician competition. Ethan Loch won the keyboard final of the competition, with a performance described by presenters Jess Gillam and Alexis Ffrench as “spellbinding.”. Ethan has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
WATCH: Beyoncé Tease Music Video For Summer Renaissance
It's giving Studio 54 vibes... Have you seen the teaser for Beyoncé's "Summer Renaissance" yet?. Beyoncé currently has a partnership with the iconic jewel house Tiffany & Co. and they just released a taste of what to expect for the full visuals to her song "Summer Renaissance " off her NEW album Renaissance.
Slipped Disc
Boston is first US orchestra back in Japan
The Boston Symphony will make a four-coty tour of Japan in November, the first US ensemble to return since Covid and its first foreign tour since 2018. CEO Gail Samuel says: ‘As the Boston Symphony Orchestra embarks on our first overseas tour since 2018, we are more aware than ever before of the importance of the orchestra’s vibrant network of music communities, starting in Boston and reaching throughout the country and across the globe. The BSO’s special relationship with Japan has been forged over many years through numerous past tours led by BSO Music Director Laureate Seiji Ozawa and this will be our second tour to Japan with Music Director, Andris Nelsons. We are thrilled to be performing for our Japanese audiences.’
Christine and the Queens
Christine and the Queens returned this year with a new alias, Redcar, and a vampy electro-pop single, “Je te vois enfin.” “rien dire,” the follow-up from his upcoming album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, is less strident than its predecessor. Built on a soft, minimal palette of synth pads and fluttering drums, the song sheds some of the gothier excesses of Chris’ earlier work—the painterly grandiosity of La vita nuova, the brutalist funk of Chris—while still showcasing his gift for arresting melodies and passionate vocal performances. A hesitant verse flowers into a psalm-like chorus as Chris meditates on the persistence of love through separation and death: ”Oh on s’apprend/Oh on s’attend/Oh on se rend et sans jamais rien dire” (“Oh, we learn each other/Oh, we wait for each other/Oh, we surrender and without ever speaking.”) The music swells and recedes as he repeats these lines, leaving you with little but his voice and the sustain of two synthesizer lines. It’s no grand declaration of a song, just a moment of clarity, lending words to ineffable feelings.
Beatles' home city Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision song contest
The Beatles' home city of Liverpool will hold the 2023 Eurovision song contest next May, the BBC announced on Friday, after Britain stepped in to host the event due to the war in Ukraine. The northwestern English city was famously home to the Beatles as well as a host of other big names from Gerry and the Pacemakers to Frankie Goes to Hollywood.
BBC
Letter from Africa: The Afro-punk band taking on 'whitewashed' history
In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe meets some Kenyan musicians with a cult following who are challenging the status quo. Crystal Axis, a five-piece Afro-punk band, has established itself as one of the leading group on Kenya's burgeoning rock music scene. I find them rehearsing in...
The Cure Open Tour with Two New Songs, Return of Former Band Member Perry Bamonte
The Cure kicked off their 44-date 2022 European tour in Riga, Latvia at the Arēna Rīga on Oct. 6 by debuting two new songs, “Alone” and “Endsong,” and welcomed back former guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte to the band. Playing through a 25-song set,...
Slipped Disc
Opera Australia chief quits early
Lyndon Terracini has agreed to step down as artistic director after 13 years as artistic director of Opera Australia. He will leave next month, a year ahead of his contrct expiry. Terracini, 72, said his position had been made ‘uncomfortable’ in the past few days by the appointment of a...
Slipped Disc
Rattle picks his final pianist
The final event of Sir Simon Rattle’s brief tenure as Music Director of the London Symphony Orchestra will be Messiaen’s Turangalila. He has picked as the piano soloist Peter Donohoe, an artist he has worked with from the dawn of his career. The ondes martenot player is Cynthia Miller.
London Calling: Dr. Martens Joins The Clash for A Second Punk Rock-Packed Collection
Dr. Martens is returning to its punk rock roots, thanks to The Clash. The British footwear brand and legendary rock band have teamed up for a second limited-edition collaboration, which has launched today. The Dr. Martens x The Clash line features a range of sharp boots with a distinctly rebellious edge, available in full adult sizing. The $140-$290 collection, available now on Dr. Martens’ website, features Clash revamps of the footwear brand’s two staple styles. The first is its 1460 boot, the classic lace-up style with rounded toes and stacked yellowed rubber soles. The Clash collaboration finds one $290 model in...
musictimes.com
The xx Comeback: Oliver Sim Confirms New Music Despite Band Members’ Busy Solo Careers
Good news for The xx fans! After five years of waiting, it appears that the famous group is getting back together to release music again despite having successful solo careers individually; when are they releasing new music?. According to Uproxx, bassist Oliver Sim released his first album titled "Hideous Bastard"...
The FADER
Phil Elverum announces online songwriting workshop “Music With Voice”
Starting October 30, Phil Elverum will teach an online songwriting workshop called “Music With Voice," a collaboration with School of Song. The class will be taught over four weeks through Zoom; each Sunday's lecture will be aired at 11 a.m. PST and 6 p.m. PST to accommodate various time zones.
Slipped Disc
First night review: A ballet that will linger long past morbidity
The golden “EIIR” tapestry logo remains on the gorgeous red curtains of the Covent Garden opera house a while longer, although its “CIIIR” successor is said to be ready. On Wednesday 5, the Royal Ballet opened its 2022-2023 season by dedicating the performance to the memory of the late monarch – and then danced Kenneth MacMillan’s Mayerling (1978), a morbidly psychosexual and political study of royal troubles (including morphine addiction) that made the collected scandals of Margaret, Diana, Andrew, Harry, and Meghan seem small fry.
Comments / 0