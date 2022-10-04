Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Letter to the Editor: York's a great place to be stranded
I wanted to reach out and say that the town of York, Nebraska makes for an amazing place to be stranded. Headed from Michigan to Colorado, my car broke down and my son and I found ourselves being towed into York. We ended up being here for two days and we’ve met countless people now who have gone above and beyond for us.
York News-Times
Wonderline -- Readers ask about bridge, hall of fame, solar field
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: When is the Blackburn Bridge going to be replaced?. A: It is scheduled for reconstruction this winter. Q: When will the Ag Hall of Fame plaques be given out this year?. A: They will be presented on Sunday, Oct. 9,...
York News-Times
Area VB wrap
YORK - The York Dukes, Nebraska Lutheran Knights, High Plains Storm and Fillmore Central Panthers were all in action Thursday evening. Unfortunately, stats from all four teams' matches were not available. Below is a brief rundown of the scores. York 3, Milford 0. MILFORD - York improved to 19-6 in...
York News-Times
What you missed this week in notable York crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from York News-Times. (38) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Possible scam reported involving safety inspections
YORK – The State Fire Marshal Agency has learned of an effort to scam some facilities under the pretense of safety inspections. The scammers contacted a facility to schedule a State Fire Marshal safety inspection but wanted the customer to pay by bit coin prior to the inspection. State...
York News-Times
York man changes plea in flight case
YORK – Robert Mattson, 46, of York, has changed his plea in a case involving flight to avoid arrest. He appeared in York County District Court this week. Mattson was charged after a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw Mattson’s out-of-county vehicle on Road 10 east of Walmart, traveling at a high rate of speed and with fictitious license plates. According to court documents, the deputy followed the vehicle and eventually saw it was on East 12th Street, in York, traveling at a very high rate of speed.
York News-Times
Who restores a 1999 Suburban . . . and why?
YORK – Go right ahead and snicker. Goodness knows everyone else has. But know this … my son, Aaron, and I have a master vision for the 23-year-old bucket of bolts in these photos. Whether our grand plan bears fruit or rots on the vine remains to be seen.
York News-Times
Lincoln Northwest will not play varsity boys or girls basketball this winter, school announces
Lincoln Northwest High School will not play boys or girls varsity basketball this winter, Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday. The Falcons will instead play junior varsity, reserve, and freshman games to build experience before playing a varsity schedule in 2023-24. "We have learned valuable lessons during our fall sports season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Nebraska-Rutgers predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Friday night in New Jersey. Can Nebraska piece together a winning streak in its first true road game of the season?. Here's how we see the game playing out. Does the Nebraska defense take another step forward?. Luke Mullin, beat reporter: Let’s call it a sideways step. They won’t play...
York News-Times
Roll-over accident on Lincoln Avenue
A two-vehicle crash on South Lincoln Avenue resulted in this vehicle rolling over in the driving lanes just north of Sahling Kenworth Thursday evening shortly before 7 p.m. The York Fire Department, the York Police Department and Hitz Towing responded to the scene. At least two people sustained injuries, which were not life threatening.
York News-Times
Nebraska rolls past Michigan State, remains unbeaten in Big Ten play
When Michigan State announced in July it was playing its home matches this season in the Breslin Center, a basketball arena, first-year head coach Leah Johnson described it as "one of the most unique home court advantages in the country." She wasn't kidding. Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said the...
York News-Times
Dukes split duals against Cardinals, Tigers
YORK – The York Dukes took to their home tennis courts twice Thursday, first squaring off against Crete in a dual before taking on Hastings in a dual that had been scheduled for Tuesday before being postponed because of rain. The Cardinals proved to be stiff competition, but the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
Schroeder family opens new eatery in Shelton
SHELTON — Irma Schroeder is famous in Shelton for her potato salad. Irma has catered the beloved dish around the community for years, but now anyone can get their hands on the potato salad and much more at Shelton’s new restaurant, Get Sauced BBQ and Catering. Just like...
York News-Times
Matt Davison leaving Nebraska to launch NIL collective
LINCOLN — Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. Along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, Davison announced on Wednesday The 1890 Initiative, a for-profit collective that will focus on representing Husker football and volleyball players. The 1890 Initiative will take over all business from ABM — the original and largest collective involved with NU athletes — when it ceases operation at the end of the year.
York News-Times
Man pleads no contest to meth possession in York County
YORK – Christopher M. Gray, 43, of Madelia, Minnesota, has pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County. He changed his plea during proceedings this week in York County District Court. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a...
York News-Times
Pregame reads ahead of Nebraska vs. Rutgers
Nebraska kicks off at Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. The Huskers are coming off their first Big Ten win of the season, a 35-21 victory against Indiana. Here are a few pregame reads to get you up to speed for the matchup. The Nebraska coaching search. First things first,...
York News-Times
YSO deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine near York
YORK -- A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two male individuals after locating 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near York. YSO Captain Josh Gillespie said the arrested individuals were Jose Ramon...
York News-Times
Ron Mogul living life in the fast lanes
YORK — About once in a lifetime, one will meet a car enthusiast who has invested all their time and all of the change in their pocket to transform old rigs into aesthetic mods that fit their personality. When they aren’t doing that, they are fixing them for others at their body shop, and in York that person is Ron Mogul Jr.
York News-Times
New sign sends greetings to downtown
YORK – As people drive into downtown York from the south, they now see a new, colorful public art display on the wall that sits along the curve of Grant Avenue off of Lincoln Avenue. The “Now Showing: Downtown” sign was designed by Annie Redfern with input from the Arts Around Town group and was produced by Wallingford Signs.
York News-Times
York FFA brings touch of ag to the Hearthstone
YORK -- The York Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter brought smiles to residents’ faces at the Hearthstone on Wednesday with a petting zoo. Animals small and large, furry and scaly were all adored by the residents. This is York FFA’s second year of educating seniors on their plethora...
Comments / 0