Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park
Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
Will Grand Rapids Trick-or-Treaters See That White Fluffy Stuff On Halloween?
Early Friday morning the US National Weather Service Marquette reported Michigan's first snowfall of the 2022-2023 season. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is no stranger to snowfall. In fact averages in the Upper Peninsula range from 60" around Escanaba to over 300" up in the Keweenaw Peninsula. But what about us Trolls...
First snowflakes fly in Michigan
The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
Inside Northern Michigan's Housing Shortage
How much new residential development in northern Michigan is enough? City of Traverse City commissioners pondered that question two weeks ago, when Planning Director Shawn Winter shared that more than 600 housing units were currently in development within city limits, not including single-family homes. It’s also a question that housing experts and construction trades professionals in Michigan have been asking over the past year and a half, as the state has cycled through a relative boom in residential building. How much of that development is happening in northern Michigan, and how much of a dent is it making in the area’s oft-discussed housing shortage? The Ticker investigates.
Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!
It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
Welcome Home! Michigan Woman Gets $5,000 Surprise With Her New Home
Now, I am a homeowner but something seems wrong with this. Imagine finding the home of your dreams. You are ready to start a new era of your life. However, there is a BIG thing standing in your way. After moving to Michigan and starting her medical career, Nicole Geissinger...
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start
Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
29 cats with ‘wide range of medical issues’ ditched overnight in Northern Michigan
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who abandoned 29 cats at an animal hospital overnight. Leelanau County Animal Control responded to VCA Cherrybend Animal Hospital on Cherrybend Road in Elmwood Township at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officials believe the cats were...
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
How to get a winter’s worth of firewood from Michigan state forests for $20
A special permit from the Department of Natural Resources can help you stay cozy this winter with Michigan-sourced fuelwood for your campfires or wood-burning stove. DNR fuelwood permits allow households to gather up to five cords of dead and downed firewood from state forestland in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula for personal use. The 2022 fuelwood permit costs $20 and is valid through Dec. 31, 2022.
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953
One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Some October snow in the forecast for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
You’re not going to believe this, but snow is invading Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Okay, you probably do believe that. It is October, after all. This is fairly normal for the Yoopers. Actually, on Oct. 6, 2000, the U.P. recorded 12 inches of snow at the NWS office in Negaunee Township.
You Can Get White Castle’s New Beer ‘It Hits Different’ in Michigan
White Castle, known for its little burgers, is branching out - with a new beer!. White Castle Collaborates with Evil Genius on New Beer 'It Hits Different'. The burger chain White Castle turned 100 last year and is continuing to celebrate with a new brew, a collaboration with Philadelphia-based brewery Evil Genius.
Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan
The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
National Weather Service Winter Forecast For Michigan 2022-2023
As the warmer temps move out of Michigan the colder weather has people wondering just what kind of winter is in store for Michigan. Now we have the extended outlook from the National Weather Service. What is the winter forecast for Michigan in 2022-2023?. The recently released forecast info comes...
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
