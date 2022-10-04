ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park

Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
First snowflakes fly in Michigan

The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
Inside Northern Michigan's Housing Shortage

How much new residential development in northern Michigan is enough? City of Traverse City commissioners pondered that question two weeks ago, when Planning Director Shawn Winter shared that more than 600 housing units were currently in development within city limits, not including single-family homes. It’s also a question that housing experts and construction trades professionals in Michigan have been asking over the past year and a half, as the state has cycled through a relative boom in residential building. How much of that development is happening in northern Michigan, and how much of a dent is it making in the area’s oft-discussed housing shortage? The Ticker investigates.
Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!

It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start

Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
How to get a winter’s worth of firewood from Michigan state forests for $20

A special permit from the Department of Natural Resources can help you stay cozy this winter with Michigan-sourced fuelwood for your campfires or wood-burning stove. DNR fuelwood permits allow households to gather up to five cords of dead and downed firewood from state forestland in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula for personal use. The 2022 fuelwood permit costs $20 and is valid through Dec. 31, 2022.
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953

One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
Some October snow in the forecast for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

You’re not going to believe this, but snow is invading Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Okay, you probably do believe that. It is October, after all. This is fairly normal for the Yoopers. Actually, on Oct. 6, 2000, the U.P. recorded 12 inches of snow at the NWS office in Negaunee Township.
Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan

The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
