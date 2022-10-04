ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller

Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana

Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gas Prices Beginning to Creep Higher in Louisiana – Here’s Why

Drivers in Louisiana have started to notice that gas prices have started to edge back up over the past few weeks and the reason for the price increase is probably not what you think it is. Drivers in Louisiana have been paying about $3.10 for a gallon of regular fuel. However, just this morning Triple A is reporting that the price for that same gallon of fuel is now $3.20.
LOUISIANA STATE
Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Caribbean This Week

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say a tropical depression and perhaps a named tropical storm could form the Caribbean Sea later this week. The system is one of two tropical weather entities the Hurricane Center is monitoring as Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf South are slowly sliding down the backside of "prime time" for tropical weather.
LOUISIANA STATE
Pitmaster Reveals ‘Texas Crutch’ is the Key to Tender Brisket

While it's true a real barbeque pitmaster would rather kill you than give you his secret sauce or dry rub recipe, most brothers in smoke are happy to offer suggestions on cooking techniques. One of those techniques has been dubbed the "Texas Crutch" and it is apparently the very simple hack that all of the top purveyors of barbeque use when making a brisket.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours

Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ian Strengthens, Second US Landfall Likely Later Today

Once major Hurricane Ian has once again attained hurricane status. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm once again crossed the threshold to become a hurricane late yesterday after the center of circulation exited the Florida peninsula and was situated over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean just east of Jacksonville.
FLORIDA STATE
Louisiana Candidates Seeking Your Vote On November 8

The November 8, midterm elections are right around the corner. Election Day is, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, when voters across the nation will cast ballots to select candidates to represent them in public office— from local to the national government. Presidential elections are held every four years. The upcoming...
LOUISIANA STATE
