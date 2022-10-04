Read full article on original website
Related
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana
Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
Gas Prices Beginning to Creep Higher in Louisiana – Here’s Why
Drivers in Louisiana have started to notice that gas prices have started to edge back up over the past few weeks and the reason for the price increase is probably not what you think it is. Drivers in Louisiana have been paying about $3.10 for a gallon of regular fuel. However, just this morning Triple A is reporting that the price for that same gallon of fuel is now $3.20.
Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Caribbean This Week
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say a tropical depression and perhaps a named tropical storm could form the Caribbean Sea later this week. The system is one of two tropical weather entities the Hurricane Center is monitoring as Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf South are slowly sliding down the backside of "prime time" for tropical weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitmaster Reveals ‘Texas Crutch’ is the Key to Tender Brisket
While it's true a real barbeque pitmaster would rather kill you than give you his secret sauce or dry rub recipe, most brothers in smoke are happy to offer suggestions on cooking techniques. One of those techniques has been dubbed the "Texas Crutch" and it is apparently the very simple hack that all of the top purveyors of barbeque use when making a brisket.
Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours
Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
Nov. 8 Midterm Election Voting Registration Deadlines Approaching
The deadlines to register to vote in the November 8 Midterm Election are days away. If you want to register to vote or make changes to your voter registration there are two ways to go about doing so. The deadlines are as follows:. Tuesday, October 11 - To register in...
Biden Calls for Marijuana Pardons – Might Not Happen in Louisiana
President Joe Biden took what could be viewed as a major step in the way marijuana and its use is perceived by federal law and federal law enforcement yesterday. The President announced a pardon of all federal marijuana possession charges on Thursday. This means those convicted on the federal level...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Man’s New Drone Gets Chomped by Hungry ‘Gator
A Florida man, a real estate agent to be precise has just found out some interesting about alligators. They can jump, like really high out of the water. This lack of knowledge of 'gators has cost Robert Rosetto a new drone but it did give him a catalyst to become Internet Famous.
Ian Strengthens, Second US Landfall Likely Later Today
Once major Hurricane Ian has once again attained hurricane status. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm once again crossed the threshold to become a hurricane late yesterday after the center of circulation exited the Florida peninsula and was situated over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean just east of Jacksonville.
Louisiana Bar Is Offering Free Civil Legal Aid Services
The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) was in town this week as part of their ongoing LBF Pop Up Tour traveling to different parts of the state explaining what they do. Wednesday members of the Bar hosted a lunch at Pujo Street Cafe to the public about the many free services the foundation provides.
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida’s Lee County Sheriff’s Office Shares Aftermath Pictures
Hurricane Ian left over 2 million customers without power as it made landfall less than 24 hours ago. So far the death toll has reached 21 in the Florida area. Ian made landfall as a category 4, just short a few MPH of being a Cat 5. Sound familiar?. As...
The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
Watch Hurricane Ian Livestream Cams As It Slams Into Florida
Ian intensified quickly overnight with wind speeds only two mph away from being a Category 5 hurricane. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Florida right now. We know all too well what they're currently experiencing and the devastation that will be left afterward. Below are several live cams and...
Louisiana State Police Giving Out Free Booster Seats This Saturday Sept. 24 In Lake Charles
Louisiana State Police Troop D is participating in the National Seat Check this Saturday, September 24th in Lake Charles and has partnered with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force to provide free child passenger safety seat checks. This is your chance to have professionals check your child's car seat or...
Louisiana Candidates Seeking Your Vote On November 8
The November 8, midterm elections are right around the corner. Election Day is, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, when voters across the nation will cast ballots to select candidates to represent them in public office— from local to the national government. Presidential elections are held every four years. The upcoming...
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0