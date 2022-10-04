ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONTCO.Today

Are You Feeling P.O.P.O. at Work?

You had an opportunity for a promotion, and you were not the chosen one, so you are now P.O.P.O: passed over and pissed off. You deserved it, so now what?. If you are feel P.O.P.O., you have choices whether you stay or go. The best way to evaluate your situation is to write everything in your head and then have conversations with others.
MONTCO.Today

Understanding Current Tax Implications for Real Estate Investing

With stock market volatility continuing, many investors are looking for alternative strategies. Limited supply and Americans looking for more space or new locations during the pandemic led to red-hot housing markets, leading many investors to consider real estate. But increasing headlines of tax reform and tax legislation change can make...
MONTCO.Today

Rosemont Student Replies to New York Times Request for Input on Holding Down a Job While in School

The NYT solicited input from teenagers about holding down part-time jobs — such as running a dog-walking service — while in school. New York Times reporter Shannon Doyne recently asked teenagers if all high school students should have part-time jobs. One response — from Wynn Hastings, a student at The Agnes Irwin School, Rosemont — indicated how even small-scale employment alongside a classroom education can be a pathway to growth.
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

