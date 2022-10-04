Read full article on original website
Are You Feeling P.O.P.O. at Work?
You had an opportunity for a promotion, and you were not the chosen one, so you are now P.O.P.O: passed over and pissed off. You deserved it, so now what?. If you are feel P.O.P.O., you have choices whether you stay or go. The best way to evaluate your situation is to write everything in your head and then have conversations with others.
10 Unconventional Job Perks Companies are Offering Remote Workers
While working from home has the obvious perks of not commuting anywhere and a less formal attire, some people do worry about missing out on some of the perks in person jobs offer. However, with remote work only becoming more commonplace, employers are now extending more perks to people who...
Understanding Current Tax Implications for Real Estate Investing
With stock market volatility continuing, many investors are looking for alternative strategies. Limited supply and Americans looking for more space or new locations during the pandemic led to red-hot housing markets, leading many investors to consider real estate. But increasing headlines of tax reform and tax legislation change can make...
DeSales University Serves Up Another Tech Info Session in Pie & AI Series
The DeSales University Pie & AI presentations are being dished out once again. These deep-learning opportunities are precisely what their name implies: a helpful and informative slices of insights on a topic designed to help professionals navigate today’s high-tech, data-driven landscape. As an added bonus, it’s also a chance...
Rosemont Student Replies to New York Times Request for Input on Holding Down a Job While in School
The NYT solicited input from teenagers about holding down part-time jobs — such as running a dog-walking service — while in school. New York Times reporter Shannon Doyne recently asked teenagers if all high school students should have part-time jobs. One response — from Wynn Hastings, a student at The Agnes Irwin School, Rosemont — indicated how even small-scale employment alongside a classroom education can be a pathway to growth.
Smart, Svelte, and Successful: Eagleville Doctor-Entrepreneur Lauded as a 2022 Power Woman
Dr. Janine Darby.Image via Tessa Marie Images at Main Line Today. Dr. Janine Darby, an Eagleville family practitioner, perfectly embodies the concept of “Physician, heal thyself.” At 30 pounds overweight, she embarked on a weight-loss journey, succeeded, and used her experience to found her own thriving company, Lifestyle Changes.
