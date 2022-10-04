You had an opportunity for a promotion, and you were not the chosen one, so you are now P.O.P.O: passed over and pissed off. You deserved it, so now what?. If you are feel P.O.P.O., you have choices whether you stay or go. The best way to evaluate your situation is to write everything in your head and then have conversations with others.

