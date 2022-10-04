Read full article on original website
Walk With Ease to Improve Balance and Reduce Pain
Walk With Ease (WWE) has been proven effective in increasing balance, reducing pain, improving mental health, flexibility and overall physical health. WWE is the only walking program identified as arthritis-appropriate and evidence-based by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Brought to you by the experts you trust at the Arthritis Foundation, WWE provides techniques to build up and maintain a successful walking program. This program will be held in-person and consists of both and education piece and a walking element. Class will meet 2 times per week for group walks and education with one day of independent walking for six weeks.
