Walk With Ease (WWE) has been proven effective in increasing balance, reducing pain, improving mental health, flexibility and overall physical health. WWE is the only walking program identified as arthritis-appropriate and evidence-based by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Brought to you by the experts you trust at the Arthritis Foundation, WWE provides techniques to build up and maintain a successful walking program. This program will be held in-person and consists of both and education piece and a walking element. Class will meet 2 times per week for group walks and education with one day of independent walking for six weeks.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO