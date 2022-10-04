Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Search for missing woman with dementia in Rusk Co.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Rusk County. 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson was last seen near her home on W2700 Highway 8 in the Village of Ingram. Bisson has dementia, and it’s believed she left on foot sometime between noon...
cwbradio.com
22-Year-Old Man Charged with Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Chippewa County Girl
(Terry Bell, WRN) A man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Chippewa County is in court today. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn drove from Tennessee to northwest Wisconsin last weekend to take a 15-year-old girl from her home. The Chippewa County sheriff says it appears the two had been in a relationship, and she tried to break it off.
1 dead in UTV vs. train crash
A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
71-year-old man sustains significant injuries in motorcycle vs deer crash in Monroe County
LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A 71-year-old man sustained significant injuries after hitting a deer on State Highway 71 Tuesday. Around noon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Robin Hanson struck a deer with his motorcycle traveling on State Highway 71 near Backtrail Road. Officials said the deer crossed the road in front of Hanson and the impact overturned the motorcycle.
Sparta man charged with homicide, repeated domestic abuse going to trial
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – Shawn Hock will go to trial for the alleged killing of 32-year-old Sara Latimer. Along with first-degree intentional homicide, he’s charged with multiple counts of repeated domestic abuse. An investigator for the Sparta Police Department, Detective Jose Tovar, took the stand on Wednesday during...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New Details Regarding Weekend Amber Alert, Bond Set for Suspect
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — What started as an online relationship ended with an Amber Alert and the arrest of a Tennessee man for charges of kidnapping last weekend. WAOW TV reports that 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn will make a court appearance today where he will likely be charged with kidnapping and burglary. Other charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation.
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
boreal.org
UPDATE: Man arrested: Amber Alert for missing Wisconsin teen canceled. Man sought for active warrants
Photo: Trevor Blackburn is being sought on active warrants by law enforcement. The teen he was last seen with has been found and is safe. Wisconsin Amber Alert Program. Authorities say a man is in custody after allegedly being connected to the disappearance of a Wisconsin teen, who has since been found safe.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 3, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 3:. On 09-26-22 deputies were dispatched to the area of CTH Q and USH 51 in the Town of Scott for a driving complaint. It was reported that a vehicle was observed weaving in the roadway. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and stopped it to investigate the complaint. They made contact with the driver, a woman, 48, from St. Louis, Mo., and found her to be under the influence of intoxicants. Following a series of sobriety tests she was placed under arrest for first offense OWI.
UPDATE 2: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe, suspect in custody
Police now say a suspect in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl is in custody and the girl is safe. Trevor D. Blackburn was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Superior Police Department. The girl, Kryssy A. King, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, prompting an AMBER Alert.
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Creek man looks to withdraw guilty plea
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Fall Creek man serving nearly three decades behind bars is looking to withdraw his guilty plea to two counts of murder. In Eau Claire County Court on Monday, Wayne Price argued that his lawyers didn’t adequately advise him on his options when he pleaded guilty to the fall 2017 killing of his sister, Elizabeth Price, and her boyfriend, David Dishneau. Former attorneys for Price were called to testify on their involvement in Price’s guilty plea.
AMBER Alert issued for missing teen, new photo of suspect released
Police have issued an updated photo of a man they believe is in the company of a missing teen, who vanished from her home on Saturday. Police are searching for 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, who is not a Wisconsin resident, in connection with the disappearance of Krissy King. Police say Krissy, 15, is believed to be in serious danger.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Theft at Stevens Point Aldi
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Stevens Point Police are asking for help from the public to identify a woman who stole a wallet at a Stevens Point Aldi on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Stevens Point PD, the woman stole a the wallet from Aldi located at 5632 State Highway 10 East.
cwbradio.com
Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield
Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Arrested for Drug Charges
A Marshfield woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 2:19pm on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. As a result, the 35-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic and Possession of Other Non-Narcotic Prescription Drugs.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Hurricane relief items collected in Central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Thursday through Saturday you can lend a helping hand to help with hurricane recovery. There are collection sites in Wausau, Greenfield, Marshfield, and Kenosha, accepting everything from flashlights and batteries to pet food and cleaning supplies. One of the organizers of the event used to...
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Man Serving on Amphibious Assault Carrier
A Black River Falls man is serving on an amphibious assault carrier. Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jesse Pedersen, from Black River Falls, Wis., scans the horizon from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, during a search and rescue (SAR) swimmer training evolution.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Frontier Outage Impacting Lincoln County 911 Service
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Emergency Managers in Lincoln County say an outage from Frontier Communications has taken down 911 service in some areas. The outage is only impacting landlines. Officials say calls to 911 made by cell phones should still go through. Calls made to 911 are being routed...
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
