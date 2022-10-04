ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden marks 100 days since Dobbs ruling as Dems eye midterms

By The Associated Press
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jjrxh_0iLHLRox00

WASHINGTON — (AP) —

President Joe Biden is highlighting his administration's efforts to protect access to abortion as he marks 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to the procedure and Democrats hope the issue will galvanize their voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Biden on Tuesday will attend the second meeting of the Cabinet-level task force he stood up to coordinate the government's response to the ruling, the White House said, and will announce two new steps meant to “protect access to reproductive health care."

Still, Biden is set to remind Americans that only Congress can restore access to abortion nationally, which forms a central argument of Biden's pitch to voters frustrated by the Supreme Court ruling to send Democrats to Washington.

The Education Department is sending guidance to universities reminding them that federal law requires that they "protect their students from discrimination on the basis of pregnancy, including pregnancy termination." The Department of Health and Human Services will also release $6 million in new funding to promote family planning services.

In conjunction with the meeting, Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House's Gender Policy Council and the leader of the White House task force, issued a new memo to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris outlining the effects of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to ban abortion.

“Close to 30 million women of reproductive age now live in a state with a ban — including nearly 22 million women who cannot access abortion care after six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant,” she wrote. “Extreme abortion bans are having consequences that extend beyond abortion, including reports of women being denied access to necessary prescriptions and contraception at pharmacies and on college campuses.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

New Biden counterterror strategy puts limits on drone use

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday formally issued new guidance curtailing the use of armed drones outside of war zones as part of a new counterterrorism strategy that places a greater priority on protecting civilian lives. The new policies require presidential approval before a suspected...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear "Armageddon" was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WDBO

Did the Democrats peak too early?

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
ELECTIONS
WDBO

Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart

PHOENIX — (AP) — Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Judge sets limits in lawsuit over 2020 mail slowdown

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge has set limits on one of the U.S. Postal Service's cost-cutting practices that contributed to a worrisome slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan concluded that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's actions delayed mail...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
WDBO

Trump super PAC reserves millions in airtime in key states

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is finally opening his checkbook, reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day. Trump's newly-formed MAGA Inc. super PAC will begin airing ads Saturday...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Federal judge faults Postmaster General DeJoy in mail delays

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge has set limits on one of the U.S. Postal Service's cost-cutting practices that contributed to a worrisome slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan concluded that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's actions delayed mail...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘This is Ron Johnson’s America’: GOP senator challenged on his hardline abortion stance in Wisconsin debate

Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin’s Democratic challenger criticised him for his position on abortion during their debate on Friday night. The Republican Senator is running for a third term and said during his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes that he supported a referendum on abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade and therefore revived a ban on abortion from 1849 in the state. “The question that has to be answered is when society has a responsibility to protect life,” he said. “It’s just that simple.” But Mr Barnes pushed back and...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Johnson, Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes were set to meet Friday night in the first of two planned debates in a close race that could help decide control of the U.S. Senate. Johnson, seeking his third term, and Barnes, Wisconsin's...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Dems#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Cabinet#Americans#The Education Department#The White House#Gender Policy Council
WDBO

Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law

CINCINNATI — (AP) — The nation's abortion debate arrived in a courtroom in Ohio on Friday, as attorneys fighting for and against extending a stay on the state's near total ban on the procedure presented providers, medical scholars and ethicists to make their cases to a county judge.
OHIO STATE
WDBO

Families separated at border push back on new evaluations

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Parents suing after being separated from their children at the U.S-Mexico border are pushing back against a Justice Department effort to require additional psychological evaluations to measure how much the U.S. policy traumatized them, court documents show. The effect of the Trump-era policy that...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds

CINCINNATI — (AP) — An Ohio law banning virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins...
OHIO STATE
WDBO

Mayor declares state of emergency for NYC over migrants

New York City's mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable." “A city recovering from an ongoing global...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
WDBO

Haiti's leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18...
WORLD
WDBO

UN passes resolution urging support for flooded Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly expressed solidarity Friday with flood-battered Pakistan and called on the international community to increase aid and keep up the political will to support the country's recovery long-term. The assembly passed a resolution that made all those points. It also...
WORLD
WDBO

Mayor says New York migrant influx will cost city $1 billion

NEW YORK — The number of people in New York City shelters is setting new records daily amid the unyielding arrival of asylum seekers bussed from Texas and elsewhere. On Friday, New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency and announced an executive order to suspend land use requirements to help the city cope with the influx of people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

FBI arrests Ohio pastor who shouted 'mission accomplished' at Capitol on Jan. 6

Federal authorities arrested an Ohio pastor Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Bill Dunfee, 57, was arrested on felony charges of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, in addition to five misdemeanors. Dunfee serves as the pastor at the New Beginnings Ministries Warsaw and used the pulpit to express the baseless belief that President Biden stole the 2020 election.
OHIO STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy