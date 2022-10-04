Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
1322 N LaJolla Blvd
Beautiful and Serene 1 bedroom with a Back Patio at Greenwood Patio Style Apartments - ~ Ceramic tile and hard flooring in every unit. ~ Conveniently located just south of the I-10 freeway. ~ Dog Park. ~ Private & secluded back patio. ~ Community Watch. ~ Pest Control. Pet Policy:
1117 E. 8th St.
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in the heart of Tempe! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of the ASU Campus. Walk to class, the light rail stop, baseball, football, track and basketball games. These units are loaded with granite counter tops, black appliances, tile, carpet and stacked washer and dryer. Water and trash included, NO PETS. **Lease to end June 2023.
3658-3660 N. 5th Ave
Mid Century Modern Living in the Heart of Uptown Phoenix - Come enjoy living in an apartment that is unique, cozy, and tranquil. With spacious 2-bedroom floor plans available starting at $1,290. All units surround a gated quiet pool. You will appreciate this American-style piece of history originally established between the 1950s and 1960s. Park Royal is located in the Harborwood/Encanto area just north of downtown. Being in a central location gives easy access to public buses and major highways. A shopping center within walking distance and only blocks away from downtown Phoenix where there are beautiful museums, and restaurants. Come take a tour of what could be your new home. You won't regret it.
7328 N 27th Ave,
Orangewood Place Apartments - Orangewood Place Apartments is ready for your visit, or call at 602-626-8017. Be sure to come for a tour of our community and a to see the available floor plan options. The leasing staff will be ready to help you find your new home. Amenities. On...
8055 E. Thomas Road Unit F202
GREAT SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! - Minutes from ASU, Tempe Market Place, and Old Town Scottsdale. This meticulously maintained condo boast of vaulted ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, updated bathroom and ceiling fans throughout! New interior paint throughout and updated fixtures. Close proximity to the swimming pool/spa, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Walking distance to public transit, shopping, and parks.
1220 E Medlock Dr
Revive your lifestyle in a unique quiet renovated community! - Revival Midtown is excited to offer spaciously designed 2 bedroom apartment homes. All of our homes were designed with our residents in mind. Enjoy cooking in an renovated spacious kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. When you are not indoors...
15841 W Moreland St
Great Home in Goodyear with Private Pool! - 650 credit required. Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2-1/2 bath home with a Private pool, spa and pool service is included. The kitchen is light and bright with new quartz counter tops, an island, plenty of cabinet space, and new Stainless steal appliances. New flooring downstairs and New Interior paint through out. Close to shopping and I-10. This is a must see home. $2000 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit,, NO Pets! Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $20 monthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance that covers their tenancy dates before move in.
ABC 15 News
Pricey! Scottsdale property for sale for $55,000,000
Check out this sprawling Scottsdale property for sale now for $55,000,000. It sits on nearly 240 acres and has a variety of recreational facilities, multiple buildings, and more.
1107 W. Osborn Rd. #113
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Central Phoenix - Very private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in central Phoenix with lots of natural lighting. All appliances are included (glass top stove and vintage oven) except the washer/dryer located in the on-site laundry room. Assigned covered parking spot with plenty of guest parking in the rear of the complex. The onsite pool is right outside your patio. This unit is pet friendly with some breed restrictions. Water, sewer & trash are included in your rent.
756 W. Del Rio St.
Gilbert Home - Landscaping Service Included! - Coming soon- FULL INTERIOR REPAINT!!! Large 3/4 bedroom home over 2,000 sq. ft... (Den has a closet and can easily be used as a 4th bedroom.) All appliances including washer & dryer and a 3 CAR GARAGE! Beautiful back yard with citrus trees PLUS landscaping service is included in the rent so you can just sit back and enjoy the home! This is a GREAT Gilbert neighborhood and this home will NOT last long!
Ask about our "Look and Lease" specials......
Pick out your desired floor plan between our cozy one and two renovated bedroom options at Maryland Court. Our apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ have spacious interiors, featuring 9-foot ceilings with hanging fans, central air and heating, and a washer and dryer. Create in your well-equipped kitchen, or get some fresh air and relax on your balcony or patio. Call to schedule a tour of your new space today!
3420 W. Laurel Lane
EXCELLENT HOME READY TO RENT! - EXCELLENT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NW PHOENIX! LOVELY REMODEL, ALL TILE, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM, FLEX ROOM, IN GROUND POOL FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT!. APS for electric. Fees:. Lease Preparation (non-refundable) - $195. City Tax - 2.3%. Monthly Administrative - 3% Pet...
KTAR.com
Community park in Avondale to celebrate grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — A 40-acre community park in Avondale is opening Saturday. Alamar Park is located at 4155 S. El Mirage Road between Lower Buckeye Road and Southern Avenue. It’ll offer a range of amenities, including baseball and softball fields, tennis, four pickleball courts, three playgrounds, a lake, a splash pad, an amphitheater, a dog park and picnic ramadas, city officials said in a press release.
1338 W Sherman St Unit 1
Coming Soon! Great 4 Bedroom in Phoenix! - Wow! A great 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths in Phoenix. New Paint! New Stove!. No Carpet! Tile throughout the home. Don't miss out! It will go fast!. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED...
612 E Sesame Street
Rural and Guadalupe, 3 bed, 2 bath, Grass backyard $2200/month - Nice 3 Bedrooms 1.75 baths. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Tile flooring in all the right places. Master has walk in closet. Inside laundry room. Large grass back yard with storage shed. City of Tempe has converted alley to multi use walk way path with security lighting.
61 W Inglewood St
This property has a hookup in the unit for a full sized washer/dryer, and also has a small patio area in the back which could be good for a dog of under 20 pounds. We can take pets with prior breed approval and additional pet deposit. We've got a new...
550 W Maryland
Move Into an Amazing Luxury TownHome! Apply Today and Receive 2 Weeks Off Your Move In ! - Discover your new home at Valencia Townhomes in Phoenix. Based in Phoenix's North Phoenix area, moving to this community gives you a wide variety of nearby highlights. Enjoy a great selection of amenities and features at this community. These include: hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, custom wrought iron front doors, extra storage, garage and assigned parking space, and washers and dryers.
SignalsAZ
Grand Opening in Avondale of Indoor Vertical Farm
This week, OnePointOne and Willo Farm celebrated the grand opening of their new headquarters and flagship vertical farm in Avondale, AZ. Avondale officials were there to welcome them with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate this momentous occasion as guests were able to get a first peek at the cutting-edge facility while learning firsthand about vertical farming and tasting sustainably produced, non-GMO, pesticide-free produce.
1158 E Curry Rd Unit B
Great Tempe Home. Part of Duplex. Private Yard. - Nice home in Tempe. Tiled floors throughout. Dual pane windows with 2'' wood blinds. Upgraded ceiling fans with lights. Extra large linen closet. Kitchen features gas stove, refrigerator, refinished cabinets. Eat in kitchen plus back door opens to a completely tiled patio and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Great Tempe location. Owner will allow one small (25 lbs or under) dog.
1220 N 44th Street
Move in by October 10th and get $$ 1,000 $$ Off Your First Month rent. - Are you ready for a higher level of living? Discover the latest and greatest at Urban Connected. Our luxurious community is like no other and offers the perfect combination of modern sophistication, tranquility, and convenience in an unparalleled Phoenix location. Our custom one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are unique and designed to complement the upscale city living lifestyle, all at an exceptional price. Now that’s high living! Relax and unwind at home amid contemporary finishes such as designer kitchens, quartz countertops, mosaic glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile throughout and much more. Take advantage of state of the art amenities coming soon including a resort-style pool, coffee bar, zen garden, grill areas, and a gaming zone to include flat-screen TV’s, shuffleboard, darts, mini-golf, and billiards. We are located at 1220 North 44th Street nestled in an unprecedented central Phoenix location near I-10, Loop-202, the 143, and the 51. This incredible location is within minutes of great shopping, fine dining, hiking, outdoor recreational activities, Downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and Arizona State University to name a few. For additional information about how to make Urban Connected your new home, please contact us today and our enthusiastic leasing directors will happily assist you. Thank you for choosing Urban Connected Luxury Apartment Homes.
