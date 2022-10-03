ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Trump Really Hates That a Black Woman Is Prosecuting Him

There is no one for whom Donald Trump holds more disdain than Black women. Even for a small, petty man whose presidency was almost singularly focused on insult-tweeting between golf and crimes, Trump seemed to reserve his greatest condescension and disdain for Black women, invoking racist and sexist language to demean their intelligence and capabilities.
The Guardian

How whiteness poses the greatest threat to US democracy

A growing chorus of voices is warning that our democracy is in grave danger, but there is much less discussion of the exact nature of the threat. Recently, President Biden emphasized the severity of the threat by going to the place where the constitution was signed to give what the White House described as “a speech on the continued battle for the soul of the nation”.
WGAL

32 people become American citizens at naturalization ceremony in York

YORK, Pa. — A group of new citizens was sworn in Thursday morning during a naturalization ceremony in York. The 32 new citizens are from 17 countries. Andrey Panchenko was one of the people taking the oath of citizenship. He's from Ukraine and has been in America for 24 years. He still has family in Ukraine.
