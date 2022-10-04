Joe Mixon called meeting with offensive line about fixing running game

The Joe Mixon-led running game has been one of the major weak points of the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals through four games.

An inability to run the ball well certainly hasn’t made things easier on Joe Burrow and his new offensive line in the passing attack. But it was safe to presume that — if nothing else — the running game would be just fine.

Apparently not.

Over the course of four games and a gaudy 82 attempts, Joe Mixon has rushed for just 224 yards and one score on a miserably 2.7 per-carry average.

That has actually raised some questions considering backup Samaje Perine has averaged 4.4 yards per carry on his limited 12 attempts.

Mixon would appear to want answers too. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway, he teamed up with center Ted Karras to call a meeting addressing these issues:

More thoughts from Mixon, courtesy of CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia:

It’s fair to wonder if the two aren’t right and things really are close to taking off. It hasn’t been a secret that Mixon has battled minor wear and tear on his lower body already this season.

In a rather symbiotic twist, the fact Burrow’s passing attack keeps getting better by the week should only open things up for Mixon more, too.