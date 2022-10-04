Educators across Virginia are pushing for better wages and working conditions. In some places that could mean collective bargaining. Until a few years ago, Virginia was one of the few states in the country where collective bargaining was unavailable for teachers. Now, public school employees across Virginia are trying to get collective bargaining ordinances. And new research from the Commonwealth Institute says collective bargaining helps the student experience, staffing, retention and educator pay.

