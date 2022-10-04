ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Higher, Meta, Rivian, and Elon Musk Told to F--- Off - Five Things To Know

By M. Corey Goldman
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LFb7_0iLHHxjF00

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, October 4:

1. -- Stock Futures Higher as October Relief Rally Enters Day 2

U.S. equity futures were firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 765.38 points, or 2.7%, to 29490.89. The S&P 500 added 92.81 points, or 2.6%, to 3678.43 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 239.82 points, or 2.3%, to 10815.43. Both the S&P and Nasdaq notched their best first day of any quarter since 2009.

The broad-based gains came after stocks closed out a losing week, month and quarter on Friday, when all three indexes closed at their lowest levels of the year.

Stocks have sustained deep losses for the first nine months of 2022 as central bank officials have increasingly made clear that inflation remains a threat and that interest-rate increases and monetary tightening will continue.

Indeed, inflation prospects, as well as planned central bank rate hikes, remain the market's central concern, with the VIX index remaining elevated. Wall Street's so-called 'fear gauge' slipped to 29.33 after touching 32.88 on Monday, its highest since mid-June.

The VIX, which tracks the 30-day implied volatility of the S&P 500, hadn’t closed above 30 since June 16. The index looks at prices of options on the S&P 500 to track the level of fear on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, Treasury yields traded lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury down 6 basis points to 3.5854% at around 4 a.m. ET, after having surpassed the 4%-mark last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury fell to 4.0224% as it traded 8 basis points lower. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Stocks in Asia jumped, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index closing nearly 3% higher and South Korea's Kospi rising 2.5%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 3.75% after the country's central bank surprised investors with a smaller-than-expected 25-basis-point interest-rate increase. Markets in Hong Kong and Mainland China were closed on Tuesday for public holidays.

European stocks meantime, were solidly in the green, with the German Dax and French CAC both up more than 2% and the FTSE 100 up more than 1%.

On Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 are indicating a 92 point opening bell gain, while linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are priced for a 365 point gain. Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq are indicating a 239 point move to the upside.

2. -- Meta to Shutter New York Office Amid Cutbacks

Meta Platforms (META) is planning to close one of its offices in New York after scaling down its expansion plans in the city, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meta has been consolidating its New York workforce, building out offices in Hudson Yards and moving ahead with plans for the Farley Building near Pennsylvania Station. The company has been dialing back some of its growth plans in the city, though, according to reports from Bloomberg.

“Two twenty-five Park Avenue South has served as a great bridge space to get us to our new offices at Hudson Yards and Farley," Meta spokesperson Jamila Reeves said Monday in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. “We are working to ensure we’re making focused, balanced investments to support our most strategic long-term priorities."

Meta remains “firmly committed to New York and further anchoring our local footprint," she added.

The planned closure comes as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeks to make sweeping changes including reorganizing teams and reducing headcount at the company for the first time.

3. -- Rivian on Track to Deliver 25,000 Electric Pick-Ups This Year

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (RIVN) said Monday that it pumped out more than 7,000 vehicles in the third quarter, its highest quarterly total to date, and that it remains on track to churn out 25,000 vehicles in 2022.

In a statement, Rivian said it produced a total of 7,363 vehicles at its Illinois factory in the third quarter, and that 6,584 vehicles were delivered to its customers during the period.

Rivian currently makes the R1T pickup, the R1S SUV and delivery vans for Amazon AMZN at its factory in Normal, Illinois. The company didn’t break out production or deliveries by model.

Rivian had originally expected to build 50,000 vehicles in 2022. But it halved that guidance in March, saying at the time that global supply-chain issues had “added a layer of complexity” to its plan to increase production.

Shares of Rivian were up about 7% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

4. -- Mastercard Preps to Launch New Crypto Security Platform

Mastercard (MA) on Tuesday will debut a new piece of software that helps banks identify and cut off transactions from fraud-prone crypto exchanges, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Called Crypto Secure, the system uses “sophisticated” artificial intelligence algorithms to determine the risk of crime associated with crypto exchanges on the Mastercard payment network, according to CNBC. The system relies on data from the blockchain, a public record of crypto transactions, as well as other sources.

The service is powered by CipherTrace, a blockchain security startup Mastercard acquired last year. Based in Menlo Park, California, CipherTrace helps businesses and government agencies investigate illicit transactions involving cryptocurrencies. Its main rivals are New York firm Chainalysis and Elliptic, which is based in London.

Mastercard is launching the service against a backdrop of growing crime in the nascent digital asset market. The amount of crypto entering wallets with known criminal connections surged to a record $14 billion last year, according to data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. And 2022 has seen a spate of high-profile hacks and scams targeting crypto investors.

5. 3. -- Ukraine Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to F--- Off

American tech billionaire Elon Musk drew the public ire of Ukraine’s top officials Monday after the Tesla (TSLA) CEO tweeted what he claimed was the most likely outcome of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“F--- off is my very diplomatic reply to you,” Ukraine’s outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, wrote in response to Musk’s tweet. “The only outcome is that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f…ing tesla crap. So good luck to you.”

Musk posted a Twitter poll gauging support for what he claimed was a likely outcome of the seven-month conflict: that Crimea be permanently given to Russia; that the four regions of eastern Ukraine where Russia held sham referendums last month be put to new U.N.-organized referendums; or that Ukraine should be forced to remain “neutral,” accomplishing the long-term Kremlin goal of barring Ukraine from joining the NATO defensive alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded with a Twitter poll of his own.

“Which Elon Musk do you like more?” Zelenskyy asked, giving two options for an answer: “One who supports Ukraine” or “One who supports Russia.”

Tesla shares were down 4.81% at $252.50 in premarket trading.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
TheStreet

Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla

Elon Musk is Tesla (TSLA) . It is difficult to separate the entrepreneur and visionary from the company he runs. The technology group -- Tesla develops humanoid robots and software using artificial intelligence -- and the overall corporate energy owe their place in one of the world's most valuable companies to Musk's ambitions and vision.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Bad news is good news for the stock market

Stocks started the week with their best two-day period in two years, after worse-than-expected jobs numbers. Bad news reduces chances of higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve in future, which sends stocks upwards. Does it make sense that the Federal Reserve is dictating stock markets this much?. We live...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
WDBO

Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise

Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Linus Elon Musk#Stock#European Stocks#Linus Investment#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Tesla#S P#Vix
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Put Such A Bracelet On Putin': Former Russian Journalist Confirms Escape, Sends Kremlin A Message

Former Russian journalist, Marina Ovsyannikova, confirmed on Telegram Wednesday she had escaped pre-trial house arrest and fled to an undisclosed location. Ovsyannikova, who had been under house arrest since August but said she is “completely innocent,” made headlines in March when she protested live on Russia’s state-owned Channel 1 flagship news program.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Stocks Today: Stocks End Down as Bulls Run Out of Steam

Stocks finished lower Thursday as Wall Street went from a two-day rally to a two-day slump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 347 points, or 1.15%, to 29,926, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.68%. Stocks had ticked briefly higher late Wednesday before ending...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Extend Slide, Costco, DocuSign, Boeing, Apple in Focus - 5 Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, September 23:. 1. -- Stock Futures Extend Slide Amid Global Market Slump. U.S. equity futures extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
89K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy