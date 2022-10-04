ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

williamsonherald.com

VetFest brings veterans together with greater community

VetFest is an opportunity for Middle Tennessee veterans to meet veteran-owned businesses, resources and services for veterans while enjoying time with family and friends. The Fifth Annual VetFest, hosted by VetLinx, was held at Granny White Park in Brentwood last Saturday. More than 50 veterans organizations and services were available to speak with veterans about their services and products. The festive environment also included entertainment, fellowship, games for kids, military displays, food trucks and more.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Alfred William Toennie

Alfred William Toennies, 82, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, in Franklin. Al was born on Jan. 20, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, and was the only child of Adlai and Helfred Toennies. After spending his early years in Chicago, his family moved to Rifle, Colorado. Following his father’s passing, Al and his mother moved back to Chicago. He graduated high school from Lane Tech in 1957. He then received his Bachelor’s Degree in History and English Literature from Northwestern University in 1961 and his Juris Doctorate degree from the Northwestern School of Law, in 1964.
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Scene

Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee

Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

A Vintage Affair’s Masquerade Ball, Grape Stomp highlight wine weekend

If you enjoy wine, whether it be drinking or making it, then this weekend’s A Vintage Affair events have you covered — literally. A Vintage Affair started in 2001 as a way for local insurance executive Ralph Drury to share his love of exquisite wine and giving back to the community he loves so much. A Vintage Affair was born and the charity has given over $2.2 million to the community over the past 20 years and has had a good time doing it.
FRANKLIN, TN
vegas24seven.com

Statement on the Passing of Loretta Lynn

“The story of Loretta Lynn’s life is unlike any other, yet she drew from that story a body of work that resonates with people who might never fully understand her bleak and remote childhood, her hardscrabble early days, or her adventures as a famous and beloved celebrity. In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, Loretta insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth.” – Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Dian Wheeler Sylvis

Dian Wheeler Sylvis, age 78, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Sept. 29, 2022. Born in Dickson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William (Bill) Wheeler and Henrietta Miller Wheeler. She had worked for the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce as the Vice-President over membership. Dian loved to travel, especially to Charleston, South Carolina.
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

Real Estate Developer Pat Emery has Died

Real estate developer, Pat Emery has died, reports Nashville Business Journal. Emery was 72, no information has been released about a memorial service at this time. While you may not recognize the name, you will recognize his influence on the Nashville area. Emery’s latest project was Fifth + Broadway located in downtown Nashville, a mixed-use development.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes

About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Hayley Hubbard

OCCUPATION: MOTHER, PODCAST HOST, CO-FOUNDER, MEANING FULL LIVING. “It takes a village.” This is especially true when it comes to parenting. In this phase of my life, I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that mom or dad “do it all” because that feels unattainable. Society tells us we can and should do it all. I think it’s important for them to see that there are plenty of people who play a role in their lives and who contribute to their happiness and well- being. I think it’s important to have a supportive network of people. And in turn, I also think it’s important to be part of a village and to help others.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

4 apply for Davidson County judicial vacancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people applied for the vacant circuit court vacancy in Davidson County that was created after the death of Philip Smith on Sept. 4. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider these applicants for 20th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge when it holds a public hearing later this month.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Jerry Thomas Dibblee

Jerry Thomas Dibblee, age 82, passed away on Oct. 4, 2022, in. Franklin, TN, due to complications caused by Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on Feb. 22, 1940, in Hammond, IN, son of the late Basil. Robert and Lillian Hyacinth Dibblee. He graduated from Missouri Valley. College, Marshall, MO,...
FRANKLIN, TN
CMT

How Charlie Daniels' Manager David Corlew Is Determined To Keep His Legacy Alive

Charlie Daniels unexpectedly passed away in July of 2020, and since then, his friend and manager David Corlew has been on a mission to keep Daniels' legacy alive. The fourth annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner is a passion project for Corlew that leans into Daniels' dedication to veterans and his determination to ensure that Daniels' memory lives on. This year the dinner is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Nashville's City Winery. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Daniels' veterans non-profit, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP).
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

October start set for Green Hills senior living project

An October groundbreaking is slated for a Green Hills senior living services building, to be called The Crestmoor at Green Hills and to be located on property once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House. An LLC affiliated with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Company owns the property, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave.,...
NASHVILLE, TN

