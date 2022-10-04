Read full article on original website
VetFest brings veterans together with greater community
VetFest is an opportunity for Middle Tennessee veterans to meet veteran-owned businesses, resources and services for veterans while enjoying time with family and friends. The Fifth Annual VetFest, hosted by VetLinx, was held at Granny White Park in Brentwood last Saturday. More than 50 veterans organizations and services were available to speak with veterans about their services and products. The festive environment also included entertainment, fellowship, games for kids, military displays, food trucks and more.
