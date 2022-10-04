Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless have won the Nobel Prize for chemistry, for work that has produced "an ingenious tool for building molecules." The trio won the award for founding and advancing the fields of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry, which has "led to a revolution in how chemists think about linking molecules together," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

CHEMISTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO