Read full article on original website
Related
ellwoodcity.org
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of October 10
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
ellwoodcity.org
David T. Gordon, 64
David T. Gordon, 64, of New Galilee passed into the arms of his loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 8, 2022, at Beaver Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Harold and Ruth (Boring) Gordon and was born November 6, 1957, in New Brighton. He was...
ellwoodcity.org
Shirley Jean Twentier, 90
Shirley Jean Twentier, 90, of Green, Ohio, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at The Village of St. Edward at Green. Born in Jackson Township on August 20, 1932, Shirley was the daughter of the late Omar and Clara Meeder Zehner. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William Twentier in May of 1995. Shirley graduated from Zelienople High School and then Slippery Rock State Teacher’s College in 1954. She taught first grade from 1954 through 1955 and then from 1958 through 1959 at Hillcrest Elementary School in the North East Beaver County Joint School District and then taught in the Ellwood City Area School District at Perry Elementary from 1966 to 1984 and then at Hartman Elementary from 1984 until her retirement in 1993. A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
ellwoodcity.org
Registration Open For Dayspring Ministries Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair
Come out to enjoy, showcase, and shop at a Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair to be held at Dayspring Ministries next month. The fair is scheduled to take place Saturday, November 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Dayspring Ministries is located at 316 5th Street, Ellwood City, PA. Costs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ellwoodcity.org
Richard “Pappy” Vincent Fuchs, 89
Richard “Pappy” Vincent Fuchs, 89, of Ellwood City passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Born in Pittsburgh on June 17, 1933, Richard was the son of the late Vincent E. and Anna Mae O’Neil Fuchs. He is survived by his wife, the former Kathleen Croke whom he married on February 1, 1958. Richard retired as a clerk at CSX in 1992 after 42 years of service. He was a veteran of the Army serving from May of 1953 through May of 1955. Richard enjoyed watching his grandchildren play youth baseball and girls softball. He prided himself in being his grandson’s favorite scorekeeper.
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For September 2022
Fall has arrived, for some the summer rush and moving has subsided, but for others, the fall season is the time to make the move!. In September, according to RocketHomes.com, homes in Lawrence County have sold for 10% more than they did a year ago. Courtesy of the Lawrence County...
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On September 24, at approximately 6:43 p.m., PA State Police were dispatched to a known address on Beaver Street, Wampum Borough, for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, both parties involved, Sharon Norris, 43, and Justin Norris, 45, were separated. One individual was treated at the scene for a minor head injury. Further investigation led to both parties receiving charges of harassment and disorderly conduct will be filed through MDJ 53-3-01. SIMPLE ASSAULT:
ellwoodcity.org
Palmer-McCain Runs Wild, Wolverines Collect Road Victory Over Lions
Elijah Palmer-McCain ran wild Friday night, collecting 231 yards on 32 carries and accounting for all three of offensive touchdowns for Ellwood City as the Wolverines collected their second victory of the season, a 18-13 road triumph over New Brighton. Palmer-McCain took the Wolverine’s first play from scrimmage 63 yards...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ellwoodcity.org
PHOTOS: Riverside Homecoming Game, Panthers Fall To Western Beaver
The Riverside Panthers were defeated Friday night 49-21 by Western Beaver at Riverside Memorial Stadium. Running back Tyson Florence had a big game for Western Beaver, scoring six touchdowns in the victory over Riverside. The home game was the Riverside Homecoming with Elizabeth Frazier crowned the Riverside 2022 Homecoming Queen...
ellwoodcity.org
ARISE Kicks Off Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Mayor Anthony J. Court and Sgt. Michael McBride helped Jessica Mudger, Outreach Specialist for ARISE get the month long awareness program started in the borough. Lawrence County ARISE placed purple bows and signs throughout the Ellwood City downtown area in observance of the cause.
Comments / 0