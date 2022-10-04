ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’ after only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump DC rally

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Yakima Herald Republic

Commentary: The threat to democracy that no one’s talking about

Few people would characterize the conservative South as enlightened when it comes to electoral politics. But the truth is that in some respects it is more advanced than many Democratic strongholds. While states like Oregon and New York continue to employ closed party primary elections, even as the electorate becomes more independent and more demanding of real choices at the polls, states from Alabama to Missouri have dispensed with party registration and employed open primaries for years.
The Independent

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia kills 17 as Zelensky condemns ‘absolute evil’

At least 17 people have been killed and dozens wounded when Russian missiles hit residential blocks and houses in an overnight attack condemned as “absolute evil” by Ukraine’s president.The missiles struck buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of four regions that Russia announced it had annexed this month following illegal referendums. However, the city of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control.At least one tower block caved in after the missile strike, completely destroying several storeys of apartments. Around 20 houses and numerous highrise buildings also suffered damage.More than 40 people have been hospitalised as a result of the attack, city...
