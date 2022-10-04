Read full article on original website
Sunrise brief: New York needs 20 GW of new renewables by 2030, plus transmission, says grid operator
The 6.9MW community solar farm located in Cattaraugus County New York is one of four fully operational projects in Nautilus Solar Energy’s newly completed 24.9MW portfolio.
Electrovaya to build lithium-ion battery gigafactory in New York
After seeing strong demand for batteries to power all forms of e-mobility, Electrovaya is expanding production in New York, where it will move into a 137,000 square foot plant on a 52-acre campus in Jamestown for the production of cells and batteries. One reason for the move into New York...
RFP alert: Puerto Rico launches tender for 1 GW of renewables, 500 MW of storage
The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) has launched a request for proposals (RFP) to allocate 1 GW of renewable energy capacity and 500 MW of storage. The procurement exercise is being held in accordance with the Integrated Resource Plan, which was approved by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau in August 2020. It is the second round of a tender scheme launched in February 2021. The deadline for the submission of proposals is Nov. 14. Selected developers will be awarded 25-year power purchase agreements.
U.S. Steel Corporation site to be powered by 312 MW Arkansas solar project
The Arkansas Public Service Commission announced the approval of Driver Solar, a 312 MWdc solar facility developed by Lightsource bp. The project, to be located near a U.S. Steel plant, is expected to be large enough to power the equivalent of 40,000 homes. It is planned to reach commercial operations in late 2024.
Hydropower to flow to 13 more Massachusetts municipalities
Massachusetts moves a step closer to meeting its requirement for utilities to obtain 50% of supply from carbon-free sources, with FirstLight’s power purchase agreement (PPA) with thirteen utilities for hydro power. FirstLight Power signed the agreement with Energy New England (ENE) for more than 100 GWh of hydroelectric power produced by Shepaug Generating Station in Southbury, Conn. and Stevenson Generating Station in Monroe, Conn.
