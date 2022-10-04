The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) has launched a request for proposals (RFP) to allocate 1 GW of renewable energy capacity and 500 MW of storage. The procurement exercise is being held in accordance with the Integrated Resource Plan, which was approved by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau in August 2020. It is the second round of a tender scheme launched in February 2021. The deadline for the submission of proposals is Nov. 14. Selected developers will be awarded 25-year power purchase agreements.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO