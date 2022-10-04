Read full article on original website
A young motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Milton Keynes. Officers from Thames Valley Police are now appealing for a specific witness to the collision. At around 5.12pm on Wednesday (October 5), a blue Peugeot and a blue Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision on the V8 Marlborough Street, at the junction with Great Ground, in Stantonbury. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
