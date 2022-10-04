ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeley Lake, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Wildlife officials relocate two grizzlies from the Bitterroot Valley

State wildlife officials say two grizzly bears were trapped and removed from the Bitterroot Valley this week. The two sub-adult grizzlies were captured between Florence and Lolo, radio collared and relocated to the neighboring Sapphire Mountains. The pair had spent time in the area since early August when they first...
FLORENCE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

New Apartment Construction is Booming in Missoula, MT

The U.S. faces a severe - and worsening - housing crunch. The country is short around 3.8 million housing units to meet demand, according to estimates from Up For Growth, a research organization focused on housing affordability and production. That's more than double the 1.7 million unit shortfall reported in 2012.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained

Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Summit Career Center to expand to Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the state continues to struggle with labor shortages, Summit Career Center is expanding to Missoula. In September, the Department of Labor and Industries reported unfilled job openings rose above 40,000 per month in the second half of 2021. Summit Career Center works to answer that need...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures

MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
HELENA, MT
Alt 95.7

With One Missoula Lunch Spot Down, Give These A Try

Frugals Restaurant on Tuesday night suffered an explosion from a gas build up in the building. The great news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that the restaurant suffered damage and will need to close down while they repair the structure. So if you, like a lot of Missoulians, rely on your weekly Frugals fix you're going to have to find some alternatives for the foreseeable future. Here are just a few great Missoula restaurants that you can partake while they rebuild.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?

It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Return of Fort Missoula Book Sale Will Send Book Lovers into a Frenzy

It's time for Missoula book lovers to finally turn the page on the pandemic and look forward to the return of the annual Used Book Sale at Fort Missoula. The sale is a tradition for bookworms who love to stock up on titles to get through the next year at bargain prices. But for the past couple of years, trying to arrange the sale while following health protocols has been a real challenge for the sponsors, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Sometimes the sale would be planned, only to be canceled by the latest surge in COVID-19.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

UM driver license course enrollment numbers 'jumping' despite trucker shortage

MISSOULA, Mont. - As worker shortages continue to impact industries across the country, the University of Montana hopes to help alleviate this problem by offering a new professional driving course to get more students the experience and the credentials to hit the road as soon as possible. Despite the trucking...
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

UM adds second Monte due to increased demand

The University of Montana’s beloved bear mascot, Monte, has become a staple of the Missoula community, and all the requests for Monte to appear at businesses or events is too much for just one bear to handle. The University has begun tryouts for a second suited bear, including one...
MISSOULA, MT

