Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
mtpr.org
Wildlife officials relocate two grizzlies from the Bitterroot Valley
State wildlife officials say two grizzly bears were trapped and removed from the Bitterroot Valley this week. The two sub-adult grizzlies were captured between Florence and Lolo, radio collared and relocated to the neighboring Sapphire Mountains. The pair had spent time in the area since early August when they first...
Montana’s Best Bed and Breakfasts: Unique and Highly Rated
We've got some really cool and funky places to stay across the state of Montana that aren't hotels, Airbnbs, or RV parks, but somewhere in between. Bed and breakfasts are some of the most interesting accommodations Montana has to offer. Bed and breakfasts are way more personal that any hotel...
Fairfield Sun Times
New Apartment Construction is Booming in Missoula, MT
The U.S. faces a severe - and worsening - housing crunch. The country is short around 3.8 million housing units to meet demand, according to estimates from Up For Growth, a research organization focused on housing affordability and production. That's more than double the 1.7 million unit shortfall reported in 2012.
Bear Smart resolution adopted; biologists estimate 200 bears in Missoula
On a unanimous vote, the city and county jointly adopted a Bear Smart resolution, setting the stage to begin implementing Bear Smart policies and regulations.
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Fairfield Sun Times
Summit Career Center to expand to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - As the state continues to struggle with labor shortages, Summit Career Center is expanding to Missoula. In September, the Department of Labor and Industries reported unfilled job openings rose above 40,000 per month in the second half of 2021. Summit Career Center works to answer that need...
NBCMontana
Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
With One Missoula Lunch Spot Down, Give These A Try
Frugals Restaurant on Tuesday night suffered an explosion from a gas build up in the building. The great news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that the restaurant suffered damage and will need to close down while they repair the structure. So if you, like a lot of Missoulians, rely on your weekly Frugals fix you're going to have to find some alternatives for the foreseeable future. Here are just a few great Missoula restaurants that you can partake while they rebuild.
montanakaimin.com
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
Grizzly bears captured near Lolo and relocated
State wildlife officials have captured and relocated a pair of grizzly bears that had been roaming near homes between Lolo and Florence.
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Fairfield Sun Times
Domestic violence marked as top reasons to be held in detention in Missoula County
MISSOULA, Mont. - According to the Montana Department of Justice, in the United States, 7.5 million people are victims of stalking, which in some cases can tragically lead to domestic violence and death. Counties in Montana on the higher end of cases include the THE Flathead Valley, Bozeman and Billings.
Ticklish? Massive LIVE Body Painting Event in Downtown Missoula
October is here, and everyone has got their minds set on Halloween and pumpkin spice. I, for one, have already begun the process of deciding what I am going to dress up as this year. But, as most of us are thinking about dressing up, others are planning to undress.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
Return of Fort Missoula Book Sale Will Send Book Lovers into a Frenzy
It's time for Missoula book lovers to finally turn the page on the pandemic and look forward to the return of the annual Used Book Sale at Fort Missoula. The sale is a tradition for bookworms who love to stock up on titles to get through the next year at bargain prices. But for the past couple of years, trying to arrange the sale while following health protocols has been a real challenge for the sponsors, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Sometimes the sale would be planned, only to be canceled by the latest surge in COVID-19.
Fairfield Sun Times
UM driver license course enrollment numbers 'jumping' despite trucker shortage
MISSOULA, Mont. - As worker shortages continue to impact industries across the country, the University of Montana hopes to help alleviate this problem by offering a new professional driving course to get more students the experience and the credentials to hit the road as soon as possible. Despite the trucking...
montanakaimin.com
UM adds second Monte due to increased demand
The University of Montana’s beloved bear mascot, Monte, has become a staple of the Missoula community, and all the requests for Monte to appear at businesses or events is too much for just one bear to handle. The University has begun tryouts for a second suited bear, including one...
