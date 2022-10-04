Read full article on original website
Related
atptour.com
Astana Final Preview: Djokovic & Tsitsipas Set For Clash
Stefanos Tsitsipas has been an agent of change at the Astana Open. In 12 previous matches against Andrey Rublev, going back eight years all the way to juniors, the winner of the first set always won the match. And when Rublev took the opening set of their semi-final encounter on Saturday, it looked for all the world that it would happen again.
atptour.com
Tiafoe Overcomes Bagel Set To Reach Tokyo Final
American will bid for second ATP Tour title against Fritz or Shapovalov. Frances Tiafoe saw his perfect set record this week in Tokyo shattered as he conceded a 6-0 second set in Saturday’s semi-finals. But the in-form American made sure the middle stanza would be a mere footnote as he regrouped for a 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 victory against Soonwoo Kwon at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.
atptour.com
Focused Tsitsipas Ready For Final Battle
Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoyed his time hitting lightly with Carlos Alcaraz at a tennis court built outdoors at the Baiterek monument in Astana earlier in the week. Indoors at the Astana Open, Tsitsipas’ extended stay means the Greek has now surpassed Alcaraz’s win tally and goes atop the ATP Tour with 53 victories in 2022 after beating Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
atptour.com
Fritz & Tiafoe To Contest Historic All-American Final In Tokyo
Winner will become first American champion since Sampras in 1996. Longtime friends and recent Laver Cup teammates, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will renew their ATP Tour rivalry in Sunday's Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships final in Tokyo. The 24-year-olds have matured together as professionals after first crossing paths on...
RELATED PEOPLE
atptour.com
Mektic/Pavic Squeeze Into Astana Final
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic found a hot streak just in the nick of time against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos on Friday at the Astana Open, where the second seeds won the final five points of the match to clinch a 3-6, 7-6(4), 10-7 semi-final victory. Mektic and Pavic...
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Downs Hurkacz In Astana
Perseverance paid off for Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Astana Open on Friday. The Greek rallied to win a gripping first set, then broke late in the second for a 7-6(8), 6-3 victory against Hubert Hurkacz. Tsitsipas powered into his ninth semi-final this season and improved his ATPHead2Head lead against Hurkacz...
atptour.com
Medvedev Sets Djokovic SF In Astana
Daniil Medvedev set a blockbuster semi-final clash against Novak Djokovic on Friday at the Astana Open, where he raced past Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-1. In one of his best performances of the season, Medvedev looked in complete control. He struck his flat groundstrokes with consistent power and depth, acting as a brick wall to force the Spaniard into errors and advance after 64 minutes.
atptour.com
Shapovalov Tops Coric, Sets Fritz Clash In Tokyo
Denis Shapovalov and Borna Coric both entered their Tokyo quarter-final with perfect set records this week. The Canadian, a finalist last week in Seoul, kept his streak intact with a 6-4, 6-3 win on Friday evening to reach the semi-finals for the second time at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.
IN THIS ARTICLE
atptour.com
In-Form Djokovic Too Strong For Khachanov In Astana
Novak Djokovic, playing with his usual uncanny precision, won his seventh consecutive match Friday night, defeating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 at the Astana Open. The Serbian star advanced to his sixth semi-final of the season, where he will play No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev for the first time this year. Should Djokovic back up last week’s Tel Aviv championship run with a second consecutive title (and 90th overall), he will qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals.
atptour.com
'Heartbroken' Kyrgios Withdraws From Tokyo
Nick Kyrgios was left heartbroken after a left-knee injury forced him to pull out of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships ahead of his quarter-final showdown with Taylor Fritz on Friday night. "It's obviously very disappointing," the Australian said in a somber press conference. "It's one of my favourite tournaments....
atptour.com
Tiafoe Races Into Tokyo SFs
After winning his 13th consecutive tie-break to advance to the Tokyo quarter-finals, Frances Tiafoe said he hoped to avoid such tight sets despite his success in clutch moments. The fourth-seeded American got his wish on Friday as he cruised to a 6-0, 6-4 victory against Miomir Kecmanovic to continue his career-best run at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Edges Rublev, Reaches Astana Final
Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his sixth tour-level final of the season Saturday when he earned a comeback win against Andrey Rublev at the Astana Open. In front of a lively crowd at the ATP 500 event, the Greek upped his intensity and aggression as the match went on to overcome the fifth seed 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 10 minutes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atptour.com
Kyrgios' Japanese Connection: 'I Love The Culture, I Love The People'
Sporting an anime t-shirt, Nick Kyrgios was in great spirits as he walked onto the Ariake Colosseum court for an open practice on Sunday in Tokyo. Now deep into the draw in both the singles and doubles competitions at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, the Aussie remains all smiles.
Comments / 0