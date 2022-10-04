Read full article on original website
Couple find gold coins under their kitchen floor and sell them for £754,000
More than 260 ancient gold coins have been discovered by a couple under their kitchen floor, and have sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection was hidden inside a pot under the 18th-century floorboards of the anonymous couple’s home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire, in 2019, and dates back from 1610 to 1727.The treasure trove originally belonged to the Fernley-Maisters, a Hull family involved in Baltic trading. The family were known for importing and exporting timber, iron ore and coal, with some members later serving as Members of Parliament in the early 1700s. Joseph Fernley and Sarah Maister married in...
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
Coronavirus cases are surging in some European nations, including Germany, Austria, Italy and France at least 24% each in the past week though world infections are down 7% and deaths 10%.
Global Liquid Fertilisers Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 2.9% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘Global Liquid Fertilisers Market Size, Share, Price, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global liquid fertilisers market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like types, forms, applications, crop types, and major regions. The report studies the...
British engineer’s fight against Qatar extradition ‘a warning to World Cup fans’
Brian Glendinning’s case highlights peril for football fans travelling to the Gulf nation this year, experts warn
Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left party won a German state election Sunday in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right made gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter, projections showed. Scholz’s Social Democrats, whose nationwide polling has been weak recently as the government in Berlin grapples with ways to keep down Germans’ energy bills, had a respected longtime regional governor to thank for their performance in Lower Saxony. The sprawling northwestern state of nearly 8 million people has strong industrial and agricultural sectors. Projections for ARD and ZDF public television, based on exit polls and partial counting, showed the Social Democrats leading with around 33% of the vote, with the main opposition party at national level, the center-right Christian Democrats, polling around 28%. That was a lower score for both parties than five years ago. The Greens, the second-biggest party in the national government, were projected to take around 14% of the vote and the far-right Alternative for Germany 11-12%.
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack on the sprawling Kerch Bridge to Crimea “a terrorist act” carried out by Ukrainian special services and Russia's investigative chief immediately opened a criminal terror investigation into the explosion that damaged a prominent Russian landmark. What Russian authorities are calling a truck bomb on Saturday hit the huge bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed eight years ago from Ukraine. Road and rail traffic on the bridge were temporarily...
