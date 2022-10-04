Read full article on original website
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
The U.N. nuclear watchdog says an external power line to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has been repaired after shelling disconnected the facility from the grid and forced it to resort to emergency diesel generators
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack “a terrorist act” by Kyiv
In Kyiv, presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak called Putin's accusation “too cynical even for Russia.”
